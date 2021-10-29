Watch now: Pana football remains undefeated with win over ALAH in Round 1 playoff game

PANA — Pana football remained undefeated (10-0) with a 49-19 win against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in sloppy and wet conditions in their Round 1 playoff matchup Friday.

Panthers running back Austin Henschen ran for 206 yards in the first half and had three touchdowns to lead Pana's scoring.

Pana quarterback Max Lynch scored two rushing touchdowns, from 10 yards and one yard, respectively, in the first quarter and added a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Kuhn to put Pana up 21-0 with 2:57 left in the first.

On the ensuing kickoff, ALAH's standout running back Kaden Feagin showed why he is a Division I prospect, taking the kickoff, making all the Panthers miss and returning it 93 yards to make it 21-7.

Recommended for you…

Henschen then took over the game, first running 60 yards for a touchdown and then doing it again from 43 yards out to put the Panthers up 35-7.

On the last play of the half, ALAH's Brandon Waldrop picked off a Lynch pass and returned it 91 yards for a pick-6 with no time remaining on the clock.

Henschen added his third TD from 34 yards out to give Pana a 42-13 lead.

Waldrop scored ALAH's final score on a five-yard touchdown run to make it 42-19 and Pana's Monte Weddle added a fourth quarter score to make it a final, 49-19.

Pana moves on to face the winner between No. 7-seeded Maroa-Forsyth (7-2) and No. 10-seeded Westville (7-2) who play Saturday at 1 p.m. in Maroa.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.