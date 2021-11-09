Watch now: Pana's defense will be key as they play for program's first trip to football semifinals

PANA — In the buildup before the Pana football team's Round 2 playoff game with Maroa-Forsyth, it got some motivation from an unlikely source.

During practice, Panthers head coach Trevor Higgins had his team direct its attention to the video screen at Brummett Field for a recorded message from the Buffalo Bills assistant special teams coach Matthew Smiley.

Smiley, a 2001 Illinois graduate, played wide receiver for the Illini and later became a running backs/special teams coordinator at Eastern Illinois from 2009-2011 before joining the Bills in 2017. He is a high school friend of Pana assistant coach Kyle Anderson.

His message was two points: 1. Don't take anything for granted; 2. You can toss out the history book.

"No. 1, remember that you don't ever got it. You've had a great season and have a bunch of wins, you've scored a bunch of points and shut down a bunch of teams. Don't think that that means you've got it. Take every play, one play at a time," Smiley said in his message. "No. 2, you are going up against Maroa-Forsyth, a good program. I can tell you one thing, all that history doesn't mean anything on Saturday. It doesn't help them throw, it doesn't help them run and it doesn't help them tackle."

For Higgins, the message hit home for his players and the results could be seen on the field — the Panthers defense controlled the Trojans in a 29-7 victory.

"I think they took something for it. It was a great message. (Coach Smiley) actually looked into us and our season. Maroa is a top-notch program year-in, year-out, but none of that means anything (on Saturday)," Higgins said.

The Maroa offense had been averaging 45 points per game in the regular season but was held to one big scoring play — a 77-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kaiden Maurer — on Saturday.

Senior defensive back Brenden Schoonover grabbed two interceptions, including a pick on the Trojans' first passing play of the game, giving Pana an immediate advantage.

"The kid always impresses me. I go around to the kids pre-game and talk to them and give them pointers. Every time I get to Schoonover, I just have to say 'Be you,'" Higgins said. "He makes plays and his speed and athleticism speaks for itself. For him to step up in a big time game like this against a tough Maroa team, it shows how much these seniors want to be something special this year."

Another key senior defensive presence is linebacker Kyle Kuhn, who leads the Panthers in tackling with 131 tackles this season, nine for a loss.

"I couldn't ask for a better season. I've got the greatest teammates and the greatest coaches," Kuhn said. "I think we played great and Brenden's two picks were huge for us. They came at big moments and you can always count on him. If the ball goes up to him there is probably a 50/50 shot the ball is coming back in our direction. We love having him on our team."

Senior defensive end Drew Hackler adds another physical dimension to the Panthers defense with 104 tackles, including 23 tackles for loss.

"Our defense has been absolutely dominating all season. I think this is probably our fastest and toughest group of kids because it is not just the first person there," Higgins said. "There are always three or four guys coming in and making sure that we do a good job of gang tackling and getting guys to the ground. To be able to hold Maroa to seven points, that is a stellar job."

The No. 2-seeded Panthers head 85 miles south to No. 6-seed Nashville for next Saturday's quarterfinals playoff game that kicks off at 1 p.m. In Round 2, Nashville defeated Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 33-26. Next Saturday's victor will face the winner between No. 1-seed St. Teresa (11-0) and No. 4-seed Breese Mater Dei (11-0) in the semifinals.

The Panthers and the Hornets have a recent history — Nashville beat Pana in 2019 quarterfinals, 41-19. The matchup repeats itself as the Panthers again look to make their first semifinals appearance in program history.

"In 2019, we went over there with a good group of kids and they dominated us up front," Higgins said. "I haven't watched any film from this year but when you beat a good Bismarck team, they are going to have something special there, too. Our kids are ready to play and if we had to play tomorrow, we would be ready to go."

Schoonover and company will strive to keep the momentum moving from the Maroa game to the following weeks.

"We worked out butts off in practice and we showed what we could do against a good Maroa team," Schoonover said. "We are going to have to work hard in practice again. We got beaten in 2019 and we are going to use that to fill up our momentum to be able to go out and beat them."

