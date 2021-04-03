Watch now: Photos and videos from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's win against Cerro Gordo-Bement

Related to this story
Most Popular
Following Central A&M's loss in the Class 1A state championship game to Lena-Winslow, James Paradee was confident the Raiders would be back in the state championship game again the next season to beat Lena-Winslow this time, and he said so in the postgame press conference.
Check out all the scores from Week 3 games around Central Illinois.
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Watch now: Just like their offense, St. Teresa football are a powerhouse on the defensive side of the ball
- Updated
As St. Teresa safety and quarterback Chord Miller was running towards the end zone, ball in hand, after picking off a pass from Tuscola quarterback Peyton Armstrong, he could feel the leg cramps were starting.
Watch now: A look back at Week 2 in high school football, including Shelbyville's overtime win over Meridian
- Updated
Shelbyville bounced back from a Week 1 loss with an overtime win against Meridian. Also, Maroa-Forsyth dominated Athens, Mount Zion's passing game shined again in a win against Mahomet-Seymour and St. Teresa's defense made it two straight shutouts to start the season.
- Updated
St. Teresa quarterback Chord Miller threw for a touchdown, rushed for another and ran in a pick-6 against Tuscola on Thursday as the Bulldogs won 41-10.
MAROA — Maroa-Forsyth (2-0) remains on top of the latest Illinois Football Coaches poll that includes results from Week 2 of the spring footba…
Check out all the final scores from Week 2 games around Central Illinois.
MacArthur football jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half against Springfield High on Friday in their spring season home opener but the Senators, led by junior quarterback Rashad Rochelle, scored 27 unanswered points to win 27-14.
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin quarterback Isaiah Thompson ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in the first half as …