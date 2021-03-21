 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Photos and videos from Central A&M's win against Tuscola on Saturday
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Photos and videos from Central A&M's win against Tuscola on Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DSC06903[2].jpg

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Central A&M defeated Tuscola 42-23 in the teams' season-opening game on Saturday. Check out photos and videos from the game.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sports reporter Matt Flaten shares his thoughts on Illinois' game with Loyola Chicago in the NCAA Tournament

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News