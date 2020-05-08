Watch now: Re-watch the 2017 Class 1A state football championship game with Tuscola coach Andy Romine

Tuscola led 7-0 before a 21-0 run by Lena-Winslow in the first half that was sparked by a pair of plays that went for touchdowns of more than 70 yards apiece. Romine talks about his message in the locker room, telling his players they were going to get a three-and-out and score to get back within one possession. The Warriors did just that and answered back with another touchdown, but the point after attempt was botched.

"There are 10 plays you say to yourself, 'If we do one thing different, we win this game,'" Cale Sementi said. "Two of their three touchdowns were on those huge, breakout plays. Both of those you're thinking to yourself, 'Man, that shouldn't happen.'"

Romine and both Sementis take us inside a wild fourth quarter that included turnovers from both teams and gave the Warriors the ball back with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left in the game and trailing by one point. The Warriors, Romine said on Friday, needed to be to about the 16-yard line to attempt a field goal from Cade Kresin to win the game because of a strong headwind.

The game effectively ended on an incomplete pass on fourth down that only came about because the spot of the ball on a third-down run by quarterback Luke Sluder wasn't measured. Cale Sementi takes us inside the locker room after the loss.