Watch now: Re-watch the Monticello 2018 football state championship with coach Cully Welter and the players

"Coming into the game, we knew Byron was very big, a lot bigger than us so we had to use our speed and skill that we had throughout the season," Snyder, the team's quarterback, said. "We knew it was going to be a great game, one of the best all season, so we were looking forward to it."

After a first quarter with only three plays, the Sages stopped Byron on the Monticello 2-yard-line and thee plays later, Snyder found Bundy for a 95-yard touchdown.

"You could just feel the momentum shift in the stadium," Bradd said. "It was crazy. It went from them cheering to every play and the our crowd was going crazy when we stopped them. I think it translated to this drive pretty well, too."

The Sages withstood a powerful rushing attack from Byron and Bundy, despite a pair of fumbles, finished with three total touchdowns and the game-clinching interception after a fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Monticello packed the stands at Memorial Stadium for the game and the Sages delivered with a state championship.

"I think there were more people there than I thought there was going to be," Graham said. "But after an hour or two all of our student tickets were sold out so you knew that a bunch of people were going to come and support us."