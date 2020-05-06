Watch now: Re-watch Warrensburg-Latham's comeback win in the 2016 playoffs with coach Scott Godfrey and players

The Cardinals trailed 30-20 with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter of the first round of the 2016 playoffs against Argenta-Oreana. Dionte Lewis fumbled late in the fourth quarter to give the Bombers the ball, and seemingly the win. He was defeated on the field at Argenta.

Scott Godfrey saw it and even offered to pull his seniors for one final ovation before the tides started to turn. Diondre Lewis, the speedy running back, broke a big run on a draw play to re-ignite hope that eventually led to a touchdown and got the Cardinals within four, 30-26, late in the fourth quarter.

Martin, the school's all-time leading scorer on the soccer field, saw an opportunity for an onside kick to himself, right up the middle of the field. He had the green light all season and took advantage of it in the moment. He recovered his own kick, which set up a run by Dionte Lewis for the game-winning touchdown.

"Just watching that kick, I get butterflies in my stomach and it puts a smile on my face," Martin said. "It was just a good day all around."

Dionte Lewis could have passed the ball, but Scott Godfrey knew it wasn't going to happen.