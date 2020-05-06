Watch now: Re-watch Warrensburg-Latham's comeback win in the 2016 playoffs with coach Scott Godfrey and players

WARRENSBURG — Even still, three years after a wild come-from-behind win in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs, Diondre Lewis still gets goosebumps watching the game.
He's not alone. So does former Warrensburg-Latham, and current Bloomington High School, football coach Scott Godfrey and so does his brother and assistant coach David Godfrey. Count quarterback Dionte Lewis and kicker and defensive back Tanner Martin in that mix, as well.
Both Godfreys, Lewises and Martin re-watched 32-30 win via Zoom on Wednesday and re-lived a game that's still fresh in their mind.
"I miss it," Diondre said. "I get the chills just watching it."
Said Scott Godfrey: "It was just a fun time, a really fun period with a great team. I was there five years (David Godfrey) was with me the whole time. It was some of the best times of my life. When I watch this, it just brings back a lot of memories of all the things we experienced."
The Cardinals trailed 30-20 with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter of the first round of the 2016 playoffs against Argenta-Oreana. Dionte Lewis fumbled late in the fourth quarter to give the Bombers the ball, and seemingly the win. He was defeated on the field at Argenta.
Scott Godfrey saw it and even offered to pull his seniors for one final ovation before the tides started to turn. Diondre Lewis, the speedy running back, broke a big run on a draw play to re-ignite hope that eventually led to a touchdown and got the Cardinals within four, 30-26, late in the fourth quarter.
Martin, the school's all-time leading scorer on the soccer field, saw an opportunity for an onside kick to himself, right up the middle of the field. He had the green light all season and took advantage of it in the moment. He recovered his own kick, which set up a run by Dionte Lewis for the game-winning touchdown.
"Just watching that kick, I get butterflies in my stomach and it puts a smile on my face," Martin said. "It was just a good day all around."
Dionte Lewis could have passed the ball, but Scott Godfrey knew it wasn't going to happen.
"About a play before that I told (David Godfrey) that Te had the look in his eye that this ball was never going in the air," Scott Godfrey said on Wednesday. "I told him that on the headset when he tolled out. I said, 'I can tell you right now that he's going to run this ball in the end zone. There's no way he's throwing it.' He kind of redeems himself for that fumble."
