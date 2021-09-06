Watch now: Running back Ki'on Carson is a big reason why Lincoln football is 2-0

“I love that kid so much and he is such a hard worker. He is a phenomenal football player. He's such a good kid and deserves everything that he gets,” Lincoln head football coach Matt Silkowski said. “I'm so happy and proud of him the way he plays. He doesn't play like a sophomore. When there is a big time third down that we need, he will make it.”

It was Carson's second consecutive 100-yard plus performance after going for 102 yards against Clinton in Week 1. As it was clear he was having another big game on Friday, Carson could hear the Charleston coaches instructing their players to focus in on him, serving as even more motivation.

"(The coaches) kept telling them that they needed to watch me when I was going outside. It boosted my confidence," Carson said. "I think I played good tonight but I think I could have played a little better tonight and gotten 200 yards. I was feeling pretty good tonight.