Watch now: Speed is the name of the game for MacArthur's girls basketball team

DECATUR — Coming off back-to-back regional titles and a Central State 8 crown in last year's shortened season, this year's Macarthur girls basketball team is trying to perfect its new on-court identity.

Fortunately for the Generals, who open their season Saturday against O'Fallon at home, it's a identity that fits them well: Speed.

"Size will be our problem so we are going to outrun teams," MacArthur head coach Sean Flaherty said. "We don't have a lot of size and I don't think we have a girl who is going to be a 25-point scorer.

"We are going to be up and down the court transitioning. If you go to our games, you are going to be hearing me yell, 'Go,' 40 times a game. We are going to get it, spread out and go. It is going to be a fun season."

Although the team is the defending Central State 8 Tournament champions, which was the equivalent of a postseason in the shortened spring season, Flaherty says last season is rarely brought up in practice.

"We don't even talk about last year. Last season was so weird with everything that happened (with COVID)," he said. "Going from the summer to the fall has been pretty seamless. The girls are very confident and everyone knows who we lost, but the starting girls have been playing varsity for three or four years. They were playing heavy minutes as role players and they are all willing to take it to the next level."

Senior guards Lilly Null and Kayla Jackson will power the offense, while senior Amaria Pender and junior Christina Rice are tough defenders. That fifth starting spot will change among a group of five players while Flaherty finds the perfect balance.

"You can tell that the girls that were here over the summer, we have a lot of chemistry together," Kayla Jackson said. "I can't wait for the start of the season. At the beginning, I think it might be rough, but once we get going it will be good.

"That first game, it is going to be exciting but also nerve wracking. It is going to be a big game for us."

With MacArthur looking for players to step up and fill positions, Jackson has put some of that responsibility on herself.

"I have to do a lot more. In past years, I have been a catch-and-shoot type of player, but this year I have to do more," Jackson said. "Speed is one of the keys for our team. It is really going to be a lot of guard work. We are going to have to do a lot of crashing the boards for rebounds and extra stuff that we normally haven't done before."

The return to a regular-sized season means about triple the number of games than from last spring's 10-1 season. To help with that, Flaherty has brought on Sarah Bell, a former assistant coach from his time at Eisenhower, to help with the team's conditioning.

"Around Christmas time, we are going to see if we hit that wall. We have these girls going nonstop and it's not just sprints. It is weights and all sorts of programs," Flaherty said. "Conditioning will be key as we try to out play teams this year. This team is one of the best conditioned teams that we have ever had."

MacArthur faced Sacred Heart-Griffin in last season's CS8 Tournament championship and Flaherty, who was named District 15 Class 3A Girls Basketball Coach of the Year by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, sees the Cyclones, Rochester and Springfield High as the Generals' conference contenders.

"Every team plays a different style of basketball in the Central State 8. Some are grind-it-out and some are jackrabbit teams," he said. "Rochester is going to be tough and Springfield High has five or six seniors back and they are always big and physical.

"Sacred Heart-Griffin lost a lot of girls but they are always a strong program. I don't see why we won't be competing with them for the conference title."

Which Generals player will take that final shot in a close game? Flaherty doesn't exactly know the answer, but said he has confidence that anyone can take it.

"Balance will be the key. Last year, everyone knew Taya was going to drive and dump it off to Q. It's not going to be that way this season," Flaherty said. "You'll see one night Christina will have 15 points, one night Lilly or Kayla will have five 3s. That's what's exciting about this — we are going to have weapons all over."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

