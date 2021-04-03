Watch now: Springfield High's Rashad Rochelle too much for MacArthur in home opener

The two scores were a positive sign for the Generals following their 54-0 loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin in Week 2.

"I think we bounced back well from last week. I thought we played hard and I thought we did some good things at times," MacArthur head coach Derek Spates said. "We have to finish games and not give ourselves unnecessary turnovers."

The Generals successfully stifled Rochelle, a commit to Rutgers, in the first half but he finally broke free and burst out for a 49-yard touchdown run to tighten the game to 14-7.

There were many missed opportunities for the Generals. A Springfield fumble was recovered by the Generals in the second quarter and then turned back over to the Senators on the Generals' next play.

Rochelle turned to the passing game in the third quarter connecting on a 20-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Logan. The two-point conversion was no good for Springfield and the Generals clung to a one-point lead, 14-13, with 10:34 left in the third quarter.

Rochelle went to Logan again, this time on a long 71-yard catch and run that put the Senators up 21-14 after the successful two-point conversion.