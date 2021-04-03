 Skip to main content
Watch now: Springfield High's Rashad Rochelle too much for MacArthur in home opener
Watch now: Springfield High's Rashad Rochelle too much for MacArthur in home opener

DECATUR -- MacArthur football jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half against Springfield High on Friday in their spring season home opener but the Senators, led by junior quarterback Rashad Rochelle, scored 27 unanswered points to win 27-14. 

MacArthur quarterback Brylan Phillips put the Generals on the scoreboard on a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Livingston on the team's first drive of the game. 

Slaw_Omarion 040221.JPG

MacArthur's Omarion Slaw (8) almost intercepts a pass intended for Springfield's Shane Miller (1) in the first quarter.

Phillips did it again in the second quarter on an eight-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Slaw with 4:40 left before halftime. 

The two scores were a positive sign for the Generals following their 54-0 loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin in Week 2. 

Spates_Derek 040221.JPG

MacArthur's head coach Derek Spates fist bumps Carlos Brown (4) against Springfield.

"I think we bounced back well from last week. I thought we played hard and I thought we did some good things at times," MacArthur head coach Derek Spates said. "We have to finish games and not give ourselves unnecessary turnovers."

The Generals successfully stifled Rochelle, a commit to Rutgers, in the first half but he finally broke free and burst out for a 49-yard touchdown run to tighten the game to 14-7. 

There were many missed opportunities for the Generals. A Springfield fumble was recovered by the Generals in the second quarter and then turned back over to the Senators on the Generals' next play. 

Patton_Caleb 040221.JPG

MacArthur's Caleb Patton (39) runs the ball against Springfield.

Rochelle turned to the passing game in the third quarter connecting on a 20-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Logan. The two-point conversion was no good for Springfield and the Generals clung to a one-point lead, 14-13, with 10:34 left in the third quarter. 

Rochelle went to Logan again, this time on a long 71-yard catch and run that put the Senators up 21-14 after the successful two-point conversion. 

"With the caliber of a player that (Rochelle) is, you've got to contain him and make other people beat you," Spates said. "He is who he is and he is a good player. Ultimately he made enough plays to let them win."

Springfield surprised MacArthur with an onside kick on the ensuing play and marched down the field. Senators running back Jeffrey Elms ran in the touchdown from two yards out to go up 27-14 after the point after attempted was short.  

Phillips_Brylan 2 040221.JPG

MacArthur's Brylan Phillips (2) runs the ball against Springfield.

In the fourth quarter, MacArthur had sustained drives that couldn't reach the end zone. Facing a 4th down on the Springfield 26 yard line, a deep pass from Phillips to Livingston fell out of his hands near the end zone. 

Generals freshman Sam Owens intercepted a Rochelle pass with 6:27 left in the game and a 21-yard run by Phillips had MacArthur moving. But on the next play, Phillips' pass over the middle was intercepted to seal the game for Springfield (2-1). 

"We left too many big plays out there tonight. We left a lot of points off of the scoreboard and turned the ball over too many times," Spates said. "We let them get some explosive plays, which let them win the game."

MacArthur (1-2) heads to Chatham Glenwood for their Week 4 game at 7 p.m. next Friday. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

