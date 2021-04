Watch now: St. Teresa finishes at No. 1 in Class 2A in the final Illinois High School Football Coaches Poll

DECATUR — St. Teresa football finished on top of Class 2A in the final poll put out by the Illinois High School Football Coaches on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs stayed on top after defeating Meridian 60-17 last Friday to finish the season a perfect 6-0. Maroa-Forsyth (5-1) moved up to No. 2 in Class 2A after a 56-3 win over Auburn. Pana (4-1) also cracked the Class 2A top 10 at No. 9 following a 49-0 shutout of Staunton/Mount Olive in Week 6.

In Class 1A, Central A&M remained at No. 3 after finishing the season 6-0 with a 49-0 win with Clinton. Arcola moved into the No. 10 position in 1A following 26-21 victory over Villa Grove to finish the season 4-1.