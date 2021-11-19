Watch now: St. Teresa football depends on brothers Joe and Matt Brummer on both sides of the ball

DECATUR — Anywhere St. Teresa quarterback Joe Brummer goes in practice or after a game, he's ready to respond to anyone yelling "Joe" or "Matt."

Brummer, and his twin brother Matt Brummer, are key offensive and defensive pieces to the undefeated Bulldogs' (12-0) season, but even when they are wearing numbers, people can't keep them straight.

"With a jersey number, it helps a little bit but they still confuse us," Joe Brummer said. "I am a little more quiet but I can get excited when I get riled up. Matt is more of an outgoing type of person, which helps me out in a way."

As quarterback, Joe gives the St. Teresa offense that threat (978 yards passing, 19 touchdowns) that keeps opposing defenses honest when trying to stack the line to stop running back Denim Cook from adding to his 2,257 yards on the ground and 34 touchdowns.

Matt (68 tackles, two forced fumbles) is a key piece to the Bulldogs defense that was the tops of Class 2A this season, keeping teams on average to one touchdown a game.

As the Bulldogs head to Nashville on Saturday at 1 p.m. for their semifinal game, the Brummers will push each other in their preparation.

"There are times that we really don't need to communicate because we can just tell what is going on. He knows whenever I'm up and we can push each other to be better too," Matt said. "We have competitions in the weight rooms and in practice, too. We can be chippy to each other in practice but I think it makes things better."

Said Joe Brummer: "It is better having (Matt) on my side than playing against him. He always make me better and I make him better. It is a great connection we have."

As freshmen, the brothers were on the sidelines when Nashville ended the Bulldogs' 2019 season in the semifinals, 35-21. Cook and standout lineman Justice Chapman were both starters in that last meeting and are looking for some revenge.

"(Thinking about that game), reminds all of us the feeling we had. Denim and Justice were playing in that game and it is lighting a fire under them. We can't wait to play them," Joe Brummer said. "After beating Breese, we wanted to play Nashville right away but after a week of preparation, we will be ready."

After giving up 35 points to Nashville in 2019, the Bulldogs know

Bulldogs assistants coach Brit Miller and John Hayden split the duties between the defensive line/linebackers and defensive backs, respectively. The team had another outstanding showing against Breese Mater Dei, holding the previously undefeated Knights to two touchdowns in a 48-14 victory in the 2A quarterfinals last Saturday.

"The defense, when we push ourselves and we keep each other accountable, we are strong. We know what we are doing and we all push each other," Matt Brummer said. "We feel like we are almost separate team and we will do anything for each other."

"Coach Miller expects perfection from us and his expected score for us is zero every game. Saturday was a good game, but we will see in film that there are things we can do better on."

The differences between the two halves — St. Teresa scored 35 points in the second half vs. 13 in the first half — was not a change in performance, but Breese tiring from the Bulldogs' physical game.

"I think it was that we hit really hard and not many teams are accustomed to that. We had to wear them out in the first half and in the second half, we could blow open the flood gates," Joe Brummer said.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

