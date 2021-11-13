Watch now: St. Teresa football heading to Class 2A semifinals after dominating win against Breese Mater Dei

DECATUR — St. Teresa football took a 13-0 lead into halftime of their Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Breese Mater Dei and came out of the break a different team.

The Bulldogs scored 35 second-half points, including three of Denim Cook's four rushing touchdowns, to take control and win 48-14, advancing to the semifinals.

"In the first half, we were just getting started. We were getting a feel for it," Cook said. "We got in the locker room and our coaches turned us up. We had the mentality that it was 0-0 and we were ready for the second half."

Cook started the scoring by breaking through the line for a 41-yard touchdown run with 4:04 left in the first quarter.

Bulldogs quarterback Joe Brummer then connected with Zahki Hayes along with sidelines on a 54-yard reception to make it 13-0 going into the halftime.

Cook scored touchdown No. 2 with 6:21 left in the third quarter from eight yards out. Breese defensive back Trey Gerdes was injured on the play trying to tackle Cook and had to be taken from the field by ambulance. Tweets following the game indicated Gerdes was released from a hospital.

On the following Breese drive, St. Teresa lineman Elijah Wills recovered a Knights fumble which set up Cook touchdown No. 3, this time from 44 yards out, making the score 27-0.

"(The game) was physical but I felt like we were the more physical team. We came out with the mentality to hunt and we were ready to win," St. Teresa lineman Justice Chapman said. "We were ready for anything that came at us. We played a better game."

Breese got on the scoreboard with a long 64-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Bryce Revermann to receiver Cameron Haag with 4:08 left in the third quarter.

St. Teresa responded with a long play of its own as quarterback Cayden Wilkins hit Tré Spence over the middle for a 73-yard score, giving St. Teresa a 34-7 lead. Spence finished with 173 yards receiving on five receptions.

In the fourth quarter, Revermann found Dalton Markus for a 9-yard touchdown pass for the Knights' second score, making it 34-14.

Wilkins added a quarterback sneak score from the one and Cook added rushing touchdown No. 4 from 9 yards out late in the fourth quarter to make the final score 48-14. Cook dominated, finishing with 310 yards on 35 carries.

Chapman, who was celebrating his birthday on Saturday, wasn't surprised by the Bulldogs' offensive performance against a Knights team that was entering undefeated.

"It was a physical game and we had some great competition. The win was really the best birthday gift I could ask for," Chapman said. "I knew our offense could score on them and it was really going to be about our defense shutting them down today. We had to be more aggressive then they were."

With the win in hand, the Knights were moving deep into St. Teresa's territory as the clock was winding down. The Bulldogs defense was able to turn them away with a fourth down stop.

"No matter what the quarter it is or what the score is, our defense wants to stop people. We don't let up just because it is the fourth quarter and we are up," Chapman said.

St. Teresa (12-0) now heads to Nashville for their semifinal match up next Saturday, time to be announced. Nashville defeated Pana on Saturday 43-19 to advance.

The Hornets defeated St. Teresa in the 2019 semifinals, 35-21, at St. Teresa. Cook was a sophomore on that team and is looking forward to the trip 120 miles down south.

"I remember that loss like it was yesterday. It brings trauma when I think about it but we are going to be ready," he said. "It is like a revenge game for us. We are going to be pumped up because we are going to their house and we are coming to take what is ours."

