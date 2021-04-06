 Skip to main content
Watch now: St. Teresa football ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in latest Illinois Football Coaches Poll
Denim Cook

St. Teresa's Denim Cook (21) celebrates a touchdown with teammates last week against Tuscola. The Bulldogs were No. 1 in Class 2A in the latest Illinois Football Coaches Association poll. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — St. Teresa football catapulted to No. 1 in Class 2A in the latest Illinois Football Coaches Poll that was released Tuesday. Maroa-Forsyth, the No. 1 team in 2A last week, fell to No. 3 but received the most first-place votes in the class with five. St. Teresa finished on top with 80 total votes, followed by Sterling Newman with 77 and then Maroa with 74. 

Both Maroa and St. Teresa had strong performances in Week 3. St. Teresa (3-) defeated Tuscola (1-2) 41-10 on Thursday and Maroa (3-0) blew out Pleasant Plains (1-2) 74-10 on Friday. Teams also receiving votes in 2A included Pana, Tuscola and Warrensburg-Latham.

In Class 1A, Central A&M (3-0) moved up to No. 3 from No. 4 last week following a 50-14 victory over Meridian. Also receiving votes in Class 1A were Arcola and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

Monticello (3-0) moved to No. 6 in Class 3A after a 40-0 shutout of Rantoul in Week 3. In Class 4A, Effingham (3-0) is ranked No. 3 and Mount Zion (3-0)44 received votes in Class 5A.

 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

