Watch now: St. Teresa football ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in latest Illinois Football Coaches Poll

DECATUR — St. Teresa football catapulted to No. 1 in Class 2A in the latest Illinois Football Coaches Poll that was released Tuesday. Maroa-Forsyth, the No. 1 team in 2A last week, fell to No. 3 but received the most first-place votes in the class with five. St. Teresa finished on top with 80 total votes, followed by Sterling Newman with 77 and then Maroa with 74.