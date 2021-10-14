Watch now: St. Teresa linebacker and leading tackler Justice Chapman's has a confidence that's infectious

DECATUR — Justice Chapman knows what he wants and he intends to get it.

The St. Teresa football unanimous all-conference pick at linebacker and guard isn't afraid to bring up state titles when he talks about his goals.

Chapman leads the Bulldogs with 57 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss and seven sacks. If football were a single-player sport, Chapman could probably reach that state championship goal on his own.

"It's my senior year, so I am playing for a state title because we haven't had one in my high school career," he said. "My first goal is always to win nine football games on Friday night and the second goal is winning playoff games on Saturdays. The last is to play in the big dance at state and win it."

To St. Teresa head coach and Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Famer Mark Ramsey, Chapman's skill set on both lines have him standing out among Ramsey's many rosters.

"His sophomore year, Justice started at nose tackle for us. He was a little light back then but he has always been tough and quick. Now he is 200 pounds and has really done a great job at defensive end," Ramsey said. "He puts a lot of pressure on the quarterback and runs down a lot of plays from behind. I think he is one of the better ends I have ever had. To find the guy that can set an edge and rush the passer and take on pullers ... it is hard to find those guys."

The Bulldogs continue to sit atop the Class 2A AP poll, receiving all 10 first-place votes this week. The team has had their own mini playoffs in the middle of their season, finding new opponents each of the past three weeks to make up for COVID and season forfeits, and traversing Illinois on long bus rides to take care of business each Friday.

They started in Week 5 by traveling three hours north to Durand/Pecatonica (6-1), located to the west of Rockford, and handing the Rivermen their only loss of the season, 28-22. After a 49-0 win over Madison at home in Week 6, the Bulldogs made another three-hour road trip to Chester (5-2), on the Missouri border an hour south of St. Louis, and won 54-14.

Against Durand, Chapman had 12 tackles and two sacks and he has been a big fan of the unusual scheduling that keeps the Bulldogs playing each week.

"We came out here over the summer and put in all that work. We signed up to play football, we didn't sign up to take forfeits," Chapman said. "The Durand game was probably the best game of my whole high school career. I loved it. The competition was much better. It was a good environment and a really hostile crowd.

"It was also reality check for us. They showed us that we had to come out and work every day. The whole game can come down to just one drive."

The long road trips were a challenge but the idea of a forfeit win wasn't really a win in Ramsey's mind.

"I felt like we could go down to Chester and play and get a little better or we could stay home and probably get a little worse," Ramsey said. "That has always been our mentality in this whole thing. The more we play, the better we are going be."

To navigate these challenges, a high school team has to be confident and the Bulldogs have every right to be. After winning all six of their regular season games in the spring season, the Bulldogs (7-0) are on a 17-game regular season winning streak dating back to the 2019 season.

A month after playing their last Central Illinois Conference game, St. Teresa goes to Shelbyville (5-2) on Friday. Both the Rams and Week 9's opponent Warrensburg-Latham (5-2) will be highly motivated to pick up that sixth win and make the playoffs a guarantee.

The Bulldogs' defense, led by Chapman, Denim Cook (53 tackles, 10 for a loss) and Elijah Wills (46 tackles, 10.5 for a loss), has allowed just eight points to CIC opponents this season over three games.

"I try to set the tone on defense and try to lift everybody up when they are down. Anytime that a bad play happens, I tell them let's pick it up and do what we do. Let's do our jobs," Chapman said. "When we need someone to lay a hit on someone, Denim is our guy. Elijah's pass rushing is unbelievable. Last year as a sophomore, he played a lot of JV. After you come over to varsity, sometimes it can be a little rough but he jumped in and adjusted fast."

On offense, Chapman often serves as Cook's lead blocker, helping the senior rusher to 1,109 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. Chapman has been working with St. Teresa assistant coach and former NFL fullback Brit Miller to learn the fullback position.

"I'm looking at possibly playing the fullback position in college and I have Coach Miller helping me out with that. He working with me on my speed and coming off of the ball," Chapman said. "For fullbacks, a lot of what they do is lead block and I lead block for Denim a lot so whenever I do, I like putting people on their backs."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

