Watch now: St. Teresa moves to No. 1 in Class 2A in the Week 5 Illinois High School Football Coaches Poll

DECATUR — Following a 49-0 victory over Warrensburg-Latham last Friday, St. Teresa (5-0) moved into the No. 1 spot in Class 2A in the latest Illinois Football Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs' defense kept their third opponent scoreless this season following shutouts against Clinton and Sullivan/Okaw Valley in Weeks 1 and 2. The Bulldogs have given up four scoring plays to opponents (two touchdowns and two field goals) over their five games.

Last week's No. 1 in 2A, Maroa-Forsyth, fell to No. 3 following its loss to Williamsville, the No. 1 team in Class 3A, last Saturday, 59-28.