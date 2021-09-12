Watch now: St. Teresa QB Joe Brummer earned his stripes against Central A&M

DECATUR — Going into Friday's matchup between Associated Press Class 2A No. 1 St. Teresa and Class 1A No. 1 Central A&M, it was easy to assume Bulldogs running back Denim Cook was going to critical to the Bulldogs' success.

The senior runner was coming off a 278 yard rushing performance against Belleville Althoff Catholic in Week 2 and although he did get some yardage against the Raiders — 11 carries for 92 yards — it was the potential of Cook's running attack that opened up the Bulldogs' passing game for quarterback Joe Brummer.

In the biggest game of Brummer's three starts as varsity QB, the junior threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as St. Teresa won 34-0.

"It was great to mix it up again. Somedays you've got to keep the other teams on edge with both the run and the pass," Brummer said. "It was good to not make Denim do everything today and we were able to get everyone into it. We can always count on him to get his job done. He is always there for us and he makes everyone else available because a lot of people are focused on him. It lets everyone else get involved."

As Brummer was warming up with the team before kickoff, the TV cameras on the sidelines were impossible to miss.

"At the start of the game, we knew it was going to be a big game and, with it being televised, we knew it was going to be an even bigger game," Brummer said. "We all came in and our defense was definitely ready today, as they always are, thanks to (defensive coach Britt Miller). Our offense was clicking today too, so it was a good day all around."

Brummer spread his scoring passes around, including a 55-yard score to Christion Harper that saw the junior running back accelerate away from the Raiders defenders. Brummer also threw a floating pass to Tre Spence that he was able to grab above the head of his Raider defender.

"Christion can absolutely just fly. I love throwing to him, even though he is a running back," Brummer said. "I can count on Tre to always catch a ball and it doesn't have to be perfect to him. He always adjusts to it and I can always count on him to make a big play."

Brummer's final score was to his brother Matt Brummer across the middle of the end zone in the third quarter.

"Getting him involved was great. It was our first one of the year," Joe Brummer said. "He was a little mad at me because I threw him what we call a 'hospital pass' where he gets hit right after the throw, but a touchdown is a touchdown."

The victory was the fifth shutout that the Bulldogs' defense has issued in 2021 (three in the spring season, two so far this fall) and shutting down the Raiders offense that had scored 86 points so far this season, could be their most impressive performance yet.

"Central A&M threw the kitchen sink at us with all the formations and they do a lot of great stuff offensively," Miller said. "They are a great team and we had some good stands and they did us some favors with a couple dropped passes. I think we had it under control but with a couple completions things could have gone a little differently. I give a ton of credit to them and also a ton of credit to our team. They did what it takes to shutout a very good Central A&M team."

A turning point in the game was a goal line stand that saw Central A&M on the verge of scoring in the second quarter. The Raiders were able to get a first down on the Bulldogs' one-yard line but ended not being able to get in the end zone.

"I was very excited about that because we adjusted and we did it on the fly. We did what we had to do," Miller said. "(Central A&M) is a tough team and we stopped them from running it up the gut. Whenever you get them to believe that they have to go outside, you know that you have the momentum. I was excited that it worked out for us and our guys did exactly what they were told to do."

With the game well in hand for the Bulldogs in the second half, it could be easy to slip into complacency and possibly give up some easy points.

"We say keep the gas on it. Whenever our second team comes in, they know what the expectation is and we are hoping to keep it there," Miller said. "It really isn't so much about a shutout for us than it is about winning every play."

With the win, the Bulldogs make the case as one of the best small school teams in Illinois and Brummer sees the bond among teammates continue to grow.

"We have definitely put together more of a team now. I feel like our chemistry is through the roof. We have all worked on the fine details to be the program that we are," he said. "We are going to go as far as we can, but we have got to keep going game by game. When you start looking ahead, that's when you start getting beat. We have to keep going game by game and who knows how far we can go."

