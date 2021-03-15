Watch now: St. Teresa senior receiver Austin Fitzpatrick ready for spring season after missing junior year with injury

With no playoffs to focus on, a perfect 6-0 record is the goal for Ramsey and his team.

"The only team we won’t play (in the conference) is Central A&M. We’ve got to try to do what we can do and what we can do is win six games," Ramsey said. "They are going to crown a conference champ and it could end up two teams, 6-0. It’s a possibility. Or two teams that are 5-1. We’ve got to control what we can control and it is every Friday night trying to get a win for these guys."

During his long recovery and the COVID delay, Fitzpatrick thought the season was a lost cause.

"I thought football was lost 100%. I didn’t think we were going to be playing this year but I am glad we are, especially as a senior," he said. "Six games is something. It is better than nothing. We will prepare ourselves for the six games and make sure we get out there and win six games. That is all that matters since we don’t have a playoffs."