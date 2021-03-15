Watch now: St. Teresa senior receiver Austin Fitzpatrick ready for spring season after missing junior year with injury

DECATUR — As high school spring football season kicks off on Friday, it will be about 500 days since many players last saw action in November of 2019.
For St. Teresa senior wide receiver Austin Fitzpatrick, the wait has been even longer.
Fitzpatrick, who is an imposing receiving treat at 6-6 and 230 pounds, was playing in the Bulldogs' first 7-on-7 practice at Mount Zion in the summer of 2019 when he suddenly lost his entire junior football season.
"It was the first ball thrown to me and I turned up field and (my knee) just blew out. It was horrible," Fitzpatrick said. "It has been a long time since I played some football."
As a sophomore, Fitzpatrick, caught a handful of passes and he was expecting a much bigger things as a junior. Instead, he was struggling with his knee injury and the challenge of the long road to rehab.
"It is not an easy rehab, especially for a kid in high school. I was just a junior and it was pretty tough. I’ll be honest, I wasn’t mentally ready for it and it was a struggle," Fitzpatrick said. "It was really stressful. It was really hard to walk on and it was just took a while to get up and do something. All I wanted to do was lay down because there was a lot of pain.
"I had to force myself to get up and do my rehab. To do all the stretches I had to do to get me right."
As the fall 2020 football season was delayed and pushed to the spring of 2021, it allowed Fitzpatrick to continue to work on getting his leg in tiptop shape.
"I guess it is a little bit more on the good side because it gave me more time to heal and be ready and get my leg more in the condition it needs to be for football standards," he said. "I would say it is beneficial, so I’m not really complaining. I think I would have been fine and I would have pushed myself a little harder.
"I feel 100% now and my leg is just getting used to it a little bit. My muscles just aren’t used to all the running like they used to be."
Fitzpatrick will be catching passes from senior quarterback Chord Miller, who shared time under center last season with Jack Hogan and helped the Bulldogs go 11-2. Miller threw for 961 yards and 11 touchdowns and saw a lot of action as Hogan was recovering from an injury at the start of the season.
"Chord and I have great chemistry and he loves throwing the ball to me and I love having it thrown to me," Fitzpatrick said. "He’s a great quarterback. He can run, he can throw, there is nothing I can complain about the kid. I love him."
Outside of the passing game, one offensive challenge for St. Teresa football coach Mark Ramsey, who recorded career win No. 300 last season, will be to find enough enough running plays for his deep group of runners.
Last season's Macon County Player of the Year Denim Cook leads the pack after rushing for 2,017 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Seniors Zeke Lewis (45 rushes for 221 yards and four TDs last season) and Chance Justice will see more action, as well as sophomore Christion Harper.
"Zeke is a stud at running back and we are trying to find some ways to possibly get into some two-back stuff that get him on the field more often offensively," Ramsey said. We have Chance who could step in at anytime with good speed and Christion Harper who is a fantastic sophomore."
The spring weather could throw anything at the Bulldogs as they start their season on the road against Clinton on Friday. Ramsey is keeping some formations he ran while coaching Central A&M fresh in his mind.
"We also have a three-back set that we really haven’t shown. We ran it at A&M and it utilizes three backs and more tight-end type of kids," Ramsey said. "Just think about this. Zeke is 6-1, 220 and Denim is 5-9 and 240 and Harper is 6-0, 200 and so there are three road-graders coming at you. We haven’t messed with that yet. At some point we could show up and there might be snow on the ground or ankle-deep mud. We could do that to get our guys coming down hill."
With no playoffs to focus on, a perfect 6-0 record is the goal for Ramsey and his team.
"The only team we won’t play (in the conference) is Central A&M. We’ve got to try to do what we can do and what we can do is win six games," Ramsey said. "They are going to crown a conference champ and it could end up two teams, 6-0. It’s a possibility. Or two teams that are 5-1. We’ve got to control what we can control and it is every Friday night trying to get a win for these guys."
During his long recovery and the COVID delay, Fitzpatrick thought the season was a lost cause.
"I thought football was lost 100%. I didn’t think we were going to be playing this year but I am glad we are, especially as a senior," he said. "Six games is something. It is better than nothing. We will prepare ourselves for the six games and make sure we get out there and win six games. That is all that matters since we don’t have a playoffs."
