Watch now: St. Teresa's Denim Cook is running like a juggernaut heading into quarterfinals

DECATUR — For the first time in his high school football career, St. Teresa senior Denim Cook is injury free this deep into the playoffs.

That's great news for Bulldogs fans, but not so good for Breese Mater Dei, which St. Teresa plays at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Although Cook has run the ball 155 times for 1,947 yards and 30 touchdowns and added 74 tackles with 14 for a loss on defense, Cook has avoided the injury bug this season. He attributes it to the work he put in over the summer with senior teammate Justice Chapman.

"We knew we had a big challenge coming into the season and we had to be ready for it," Cook said. "I am fully healthy right now. I had a few scares in the season but it was nothing major. I've been healthy all year and I have been able to recover."

Cook worked hard to lose 20 pounds, and at 220, he is the same weight he was as a sophomore when he was the H&R Macon County Football Player of the Year.

"I couldn't stay at that weight. I felt sluggish and so I had to get back in shape. I think the weight loss has helped and I feel lighter on my feet. I can tell the difference and I am way faster," Cook said. "Justice made me stay on top of it even when I felt like I can't do this. He would come and got me and tell me, 'We are working out today.'"

In last week's Round 2 playoff matchup with Vandalia, Cook was running like a juggernaut, rushing for 238 yards and four touchdowns. In his 20 rushing attempts, he averaged 11.9 yards per carry.

Cook has a good chance to crack the 5,000 career rushing mark against Mater Dei — he is at 4,891 yards and 71 touchdowns currently — and Bulldogs head coach Mark Ramsey is going to rely on him heavily against Mater Dei.

"It is not only this year — Denim's career here as been fantastic. He is a team guy and a good kid. He's a good leader and leads by example," Ramsey said. "I think in the four years he has played, I remember him putting the ball on the ground once or twice. He is really conscience about holding onto the football. He is hard to tackle and it wouldn't be very smart of us to not give him the ball. That's our game plan."

Breese matchup by the numbers

St. Teresa quarterback Joe Brummer has completed 42 passes this season (808 yards passing), with nearly half of those completions going for touchdowns (19). Receiver Tré Spence has been the leading receiving target with 372 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In the regular season, St. Teresa had the strongest offense and defense in Class 2A. The Bulldogs averaged 47.4 points and only gave up 7.1 points, both tops in 2A. Breese scored 32.9 points and gave up 10.3 points per game over the regular season.

The St. T defense is led by Chapman with 75 tackles, 21.5 of them being for a loss, and nine sacks. Cook has 74 tackles with 14 for a loss and Elijah Wills has 68 tackles with 12 for a loss.

"This season was really the first time in my career that I have turned the defense over (to my assistants). Coach Britt Miller and John Hayden have worked together and they have done a nice job," Ramsey said. "The defense really flies to the ball and I'm looing forward to them play this weekend."

The Knights and Bulldogs had two common opponents in the regular season — Effingham and Bellville Althoff. St. Teresa beat Effingham 42-7 to open the season and topped Althoff 55-0 in Week 2. The Knights had similar results, beating Effingham 41-13 and Althoff 31-13.

The Knights offense is led by senior quarterback Bryce Revermann, who has thrown for 2,030 yards (132-for-191) with 26 touchdowns. His key weapon is senior receiver Cameron Haag, who has 1,098 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns. Running back Jayce Napovanice has 905 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

"They have a good running back and a good receiver. They have a big tall quarterback and they have some size up front. We will have our hands full as far as that goes," Ramsey said. "We have to play mistake free. In a game like this, it comes down to a couple of penalties or putting the ball on the ground. I think if we don't make those mistakes and pre-snap penalties, I think we have a good chance."

Saturday's forecast is dry but temperatures will be chilly with a high of 38 predicted for the Decatur area.

"I know it hurts when you get hit and it is cold but I'm not going to think too much of it," Cook said. "I will run my hardest and do what the team needs me to do, which is to run the ball."

The winner will play the winner of Pana at Nashville.

