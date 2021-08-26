Watch now: St. Teresa's Denim Cook ready to 'run through a brick wall' as the Bulldogs face Effingham in Week 1

The St. Teresa senior standout at running back and on the defensive line is ready to do his Kool-Aid Man impression on opposing defenses, including Effingham's when the Bulldogs face them in Week 1 on Friday at home.

"I'm ready to go. I could literally run through a brick wall. After the Orange and Blue (team scrimmage), I felt ready," Cook said. "That was last Friday and I was feeling like it was a real game. I was getting into game mode. (This season), I'm hoping to be a great leader and help the team do everything to win."

Cook is about to surpass 3,000 career yards with the Bulldogs and he's found the end zone 41 times in his career, in just two seasons as an offensive starter. As a freshman, Cook cut his teeth as a nose guard, before moving to linebacker, and he may find himself squaring up opposite the center again this season.

"I really wanted to play and to get some varsity time in and Coach thought I would be a great fit for nose tackle. Really, I would have played anywhere," Cook said. "I really liked it. I like linebacker better but if the team needs me to play there, I will play there.

"I'm really excited for the season. I really like that everything is back to normal and getting back to what I'm used to. We are learning about our new guys and I think we are going to be pretty good."

St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey is looking forward to another run-dominated season from Cook and junior running back Christion Harper sharing carries.

"Denim is looking great. He can do it all, run with power and good speed. He can run around you or run over you," Ramsey said. "We have been running a little bit of a two-back set with Christion Harper and Harper looks really good, too. Harper is a little taller, with good speed and good power."

Cook has been eager to help Harper prepare for the season and be ready to take over as the Bulldogs' next dominate runner.

"I got Christion to work pretty hard. I got him running. It is pretty nice and he's going to be pretty good," Cook said. "I'm telling him when he does good and I tell him that he could do better on some things. We work pretty good together and we are similar runners. I think he catches passes well and he has pretty good hands for a running back."

Who will be throwing those passes for St. Teresa was a competition in fall practice. Junior Joe Brummer will start the season leading the varsity. Senior Cayde Wilkins can also be called upon to lead the offense.

"Joe is looking really good. He's very intelligent and fundamentally really good. Cayde Wilkins is working at it and either one of them could step in and run the store, but right now Joe is in the lead," Ramsey said.

On the defensive side, the Bulldogs will depend on unanimous first-team all-CIC pick Justice Chapman to and be the team's heart and guide the defense.

"That man has a lot of energy and he knows when it is time to play. I have to match his energy because he has more energy than me," Cook said. "He is ready to play, no matter the circumstances. He comes hyped at practice and he's a great leader, too. Sometimes he gets me ready for the game."

In the spring, the Bulldogs held four of their six opponents scoreless and the Ramsey sees the Brit Miller-coached defense as strong again this season.

"Brit is running the show and he is doing a nice job. John Hayden is coaching the back end with the safeties and corners. We are looking for some big things from the defense and we have a lot of athleticism," Ramsey said. "Justice is really good on both sides of the ball. The places we had to replace are our two defensive tackles and we are in the process there. We have four (players) to play two (positions) so they can get a break. I'm looking forward to watching our defense and we have a lot of team speed."

Cook and Harper will face a challenge on Friday as the Flaming Hearts, who like the Bulldogs were 6-0 last season, come to Boehm-Davis-Munn Field. Effingham, the defending Apollo Conference champions, have roster depth could prove to be a problem.

"It is probably going to be pretty physical because they are a 4A team. I can expect that," Cook said. "They have a lot of kids, so they play just one side of the ball. We have players on both sides of the ball and I tell the team everyday that (Effingham) won't care if we are tired. They are going to keep playing hard and we are going to have to make them match our energy."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.