Watch now: St. Teresa's Mark Ramsey is the H&R Macon County Football Coach of the Year for the fall 2021 season

DECATUR – For the eighth time in his long high school coaching career that includes more than 315 victories, St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey is the 2021 Macon County Football Coach of the Year.

Ramsey has won the All-Area Coach of the Year Award seven times while at Central A&M (1989, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2001) and this year's honor is his first Macon County Coach of the Year honor since taking over the Bulldogs' program for the 2016 season.

The fall 2021 season was unlike any other for Ramsey, as St. Teresa finished with five non-conference games spread all across Illinois following cancellations due to COVID and low participation rates among other schools.

"We traveled 1,390 miles throughout the year and we went all the way down to Chester and up to (Durand/Pecatonica). Managing the travel was half the battle this season," Ramsey said. "Getting a bus, where do we get meals, where do we stop? Luckily, we had kids who knew how to do that and still be ready to take the field and play."

The Bulldogs were 9-0 in the regular season and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals, where a late Nashville comeback ended their season, 37-35.

Question: It was another outstanding season for St. Teresa in 2021. How do you feel about your team's accomplishments this year?

Ramsey: "Overall, I thought it was a great year. We got down to the end of the last game and we were up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. We gave up a couple of onside kicks and after coaching all these years, you still look back and say maybe we should still devote more time to special teams. When you go all year not relying on our special teams play, it will be a special emphasis moving into next year. We had special kids and we had depth at almost every position. The thing I was most proud of was how hard we played, regardless of the competition. They went out and played hard and played together. It was a great year."

Q: Your senior running back Denim Cook is our Macon County Player of the Year this season. What did he bring to your team?

Ramsey: "Denim is a true football player. He played tail back and middle linebacker and sometimes on the defensive line and as a fullback-type of role. He would be effective anywhere you put him. You could put him at defensive end or right guard, he could play anywhere and he just likes playing. For us coaches, when you get kids who just love to play, that is more than half the battle."

Q: In your time as St. T’s coach, you’ve had three seasons of Jacardia Wright and three seasons with Denim running the ball. What does the future look like at the position?

Ramsey: “We have been really blessed at that running back position ever since I got here. I think (senior) Christion Harper could easily be that next guy who is that dynamic runner in Central Illinois. He has that ability. We will see and it will all come down to how hard he is going to work between now and then. On paper, Christion has it all. He is tall, he has good hands and he has really good speed. It is probably his to take advantage of.”

Q: You also have starting quarterback Joe Brummer returning for his senior season. Do you see more passing in your offensive scheme next season?

Ramsey: “Joe and his brother Matt Brummer are both really intelligent kids. That’s huge when you are coaching, if kids get it. They get it and can pass it on to the other kids. We did graduate some receivers and we have some coming back. It is hard to say how the offense will look. Brycen Hendrix, who was mainly a defensive player, will figure more into the offense. Jeremy Walker and Billy Guyse, both of those guys will see more offense. We have some guys coming that were behind some seniors last season."

Q: The news of the field turf football field and track expansion at St. Teresa must have you excited for the future?

Ramsey: “This has been in the works for several years and we have our finances moving in the right direction and I think it is going to be a really nice facility. I think of all of those times we have had to go to Millikin to practice because we had too much snow or too much rain. That’s going to make it nice. Anytime you upgrade your facilities, you make it more attractive to kids here in Decatur. I think it is a good thing for these kids and that’s what it is all about.”

