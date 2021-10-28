Watch now: The playoffs are now a family tradition for Meridian quarterback Drew Hurelbrink

MACON — The last time Meridian football was playoff bound, it was 2008 and the Hawks' current quarterback, Drew Hurelbrink, was about 5 years old.

He doesn't remember that season in particular, but he does remember watching his father Eric Hurelbrink during his time as Hawks head coach back then.

"I remember standing on the sidelines sometimes and after the games I would run over and hug him. I don't remember much else and I didn't really understand, but it was cool to have him out there," Drew said. "He helps me a lot and, obviously, he knows a lot of football. He has taught me everything I know. He has a lot to give to the team and I am happy he is out here helping."

Recommended for you…

Eric Hurelbrink, now the principal of Meridian High School, coached the Hawks to the team's three previous playoff appearances in program history (1999, 2007 and 2008), including a Class 2A second-place finish in 1999. During the 2021 spring season, current Meridian head coach Micah Sheppard ask him if he would consider stepping back on the field again as an assistant coach, which he agreed to.

"It has been fun for me as Drew's dad and getting a chance to come out and coach again. It is fun for me to be able to watch Drew from that perspective," Eric said. "Drew was a little guy in 2008 but he has heard me talk about that team and what getting into the playoffs is like and what it can mean for a school. To see him have the opportunity to do that, for me, has been great. It has been fun to be out there and enjoy it with him."

With a 5-4 record, the Hawks knew they were playoff eligible and the team gathered last Saturday to have some pizza and watch the IHSA's playoff pairing show to see who they would be playing in the first round. When the time finally arrived, that's when the technical difficulties began.

"We were able to see the north side of the 1A bracket and when they got to the south side, the video cut off and then the sound cut off," Drew Hurelbrink said. "There were two games left to be announced and we were one of them. Everyone just went for their phones."

With a few clicks, the Hawks found that they would be heading to Athens for their first round playoff match-up. The Warriors were 8-1 this season with their one loss coming at the hands of Sangamo Conference champions Williamsville. The running attack will lead the way for Athens — the team has run for more than 3,000 yards this season and 44 scores. Senior Ja'Kyan Shanklin is among the top runners in the state with 1,430 yards and 18 touchdowns this year.

"They are a wing-T team and they do a lot of things well. They always have a sound program and they are well disciplined," Sheppard said. "We are excited for the opportunity to play someone we are not familiar with. We won't let the records fool us. Sometimes kids see 8-1 and think 'Oh no.' We have watched them on film and we will take it and do what we can with it."

Part of the defensive plan for Meridian will fall to Eric Hurelbrink, who as been serving as a defensive coach.

"I had been away from coaching for so long and I don't know if I ever thought I would go back into it. I am appreciative to Coach Sheppard letting me do it and letting me be a part of it," he said. "He's has done a great with the program and getting it turned around. (Being an assistant) is not as pressure-packed as when I was a head coach and I like to go out and feel like I can contribute."

Along with being quarterback, Drew Hurelbrink is also a defensive back and he and the team have been researching Athens in-depth this week.

"They run a lot of misdirections and a lot of runs. We are going to have to key the guards and not get caught in the backfield," he said. "The season has been good, but it can get better if we keep winning. I don't think we are going to get nervous for it. We will go out there and have fun. That's all that we can do."

A key offensive weapon for the Hawks is running back Graham Meisenhelter, who has missed some time recently battling a muscle strain but hopes to play on Saturday.

"I'm going to play but it probably won't be the full game. I think we will be ready for it — we will be ready for the challenge," Meisenhelter said. "I think this season has been great for the program. I think it is huge and for us, it is everyone's first time going so it means a lot to everyone."

The team will enjoy a team breakfast and a send-off by students, family and the city before heading to Athens on Saturday. While it might be their first football playoff game, the team is deep with multi-sport athletes with many big games in their past.

"For the guys, the playoffs will add some pressure and these guys have been in big-time games before. I don't think they will be too nervous for Saturday," Sheppard said. "It is one thing to get to the playoffs and that is exciting and nice. It is another thing to go through and keep building off of what they have done. In the playoffs, anything can happen and we are excited about it."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.