Watch now: 'Why can't MacArthur and Eisenhower football combine teams?' Answering your questions about the Eisenhower football season cancellation

The Panthers roster was made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores who would be up against experienced and stronger Central State 8 competition.

"The situation we were in wasn't ideal for us to compete in varsity football games in the Central State 8. We weren't in a position to do that well and do that with our kids' best interest at heart," Gould said. "The age difference is a big factor when you are talking about a freshman and a senior. We are limited on our numbers, and a lot of our kids who were going to be able to participate were freshmen and sophomores who need time to prepare to compete at the varsity level in our conference, unfortunately."

Why can't MacArthur and Eisenhower combine football teams?

Football participation numbers for the Panthers have been an issue in the past. Whenever it comes up, the idea to combine MacArthur and Eisenhower's programs together is a popular topic of debate.

"As far are joining football teams, we can't. The IHSA doesn't allow cooperatives for football and basketball for schools our size," Gould said.