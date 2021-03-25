Watch now: With Drew Hurelbrink under center, Meridian's offense taking flight

MACON — It was a quick moment in the first half of Meridian's Week 1 football game at Sullivan/Okaw Valley, but it spoke volumes.
Meridian's junior quarterback Drew Hurelbrink was waiting for the snap when it came suddenly and ball flew past him, rolling 10 yards back.
While a typical quarterback would land on the ball to keep possession and take the yardage loss, Hurelbrink scrambled back, picked it up, avoided the Sullivan defenders and got a pass off down field.
"With how football savvy (Drew is), he realized how quickly it got snapped back to him. He knew he would have a little bit of time and he was elusive enough that he could make something happen," Meridian head coach Micah Sheppard said. "He is quicker than he looks and he has long strides because of how tall he is."
The small moment demonstrated the improvement and jump in confidence Hurelbrink has this season. As a sophomore, he saw action in three games, including starts against Sullivan and Clinton, when starting QB Jacob Jones was injured.
"I guess it was just experience. Going through my head the whole time I was going to land on it but right when I got there, I decided to pick it up. (Receiver Cristian Scott) was waiving his hands down field and I tried to get it to him," Hurelbrink said. "I think (starting last season) helped me a lot for sure because I wasn't as nervous this year. I knew what was coming towards me. (Against Sullivan), we were scoring a lot and we thought that was what was going to carry us this year was our offense for sure."
The Hawks (1-0) won 42-28 on Friday and will face Shelbyville (0-1) at home in Week 2. Hurelbrink was 15-for-22 for 201 yards and had two running touchdowns. He has a deep receiving corps and connected with six different receivers, including Grant Meinsenhelter (five catches for 114 yards) and Lucas Clapp (five catches for 46 yards) as his favorites.
All three, along with running back Graham Meisenhelter, are juniors who also cross over to the Hawks' basketball team that won their first Central Illinois Conference title this season.
"They can catch great and I have been throwing it to them their whole lives," Hurelbrink said. "They are super quick and can get off the line and make something happen when the ball comes their way. They can get open and they always find an open pocket and I'll throw it to them wherever they are at."
Sheppard and Hawks head basketball coach Shannon Houser worked together to make the crossover between sports as seamless as possible.
"The players are definitely bringing over some momentum from basketball," Sheppard said. "Coach Houser and I have a great working relationship with sharing the guys. We knew that basketball took priority and we scheduled multiple practices throughout the day to work around basketball.
"We would hold a separate linemen practice and a separate skills practice. It was nice to break them up and have extra time with those groups versus having everyone at once."
Graham Meisenhelter dominated the basketball court this season, averaging 21.3 points and 10.4 rebounds. On Friday, he demonstrated he could do the same thing on the football field.
With the score tied 28-28 with about five minutes left in the game, the Hawks drove down and, from the 35-yard line, Meisenhelter took the handoff, cut right and took it down to the goal line, diving in for the go-ahead score. On Sullivan's next possession, he grabbed an interception and then scored the Hawks' last touchdown. He finished with 141 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.
"It was one of those moments. (Graham) is a natural leader by example and it was one of those where he just said I'm going to put the team on my back and let's go," Sheppard said. "With the last score, we were just going to kneel it out but we knew with the timeouts (Sullivan) had left that we would have to run a play. He just squeezed right through the middle and ended up scoring on it."
Sheppard was pleased with his team's performance in Week 1 and hopes to build upon it against the Rams.
"We saw a lot of good things being rushed as everyone is at the beginning of the season and having the overlap with basketball. I think we did pretty well," he said. "Shelbyville is a very aggressive team. They fly around and are very disciplined. We expect a great battle and we feel like we match up pretty well to them. They always seem to reload and we are excited to be playing."
In a typical season with a playoff series, the Hawks would be in the hunt for a playoff spot. Instead, their goals in this short season are to keep improving in the long buildup for the fall.
"We've got to improve on defense, that's for sure. On offense, we had opportunities and sometimes we couldn't complete them," Hurelbrink said. "I really think this year is just building towards next year. We really aren't graduating anyone and I think we will come back next year better than ever."
