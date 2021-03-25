Watch now: With Drew Hurelbrink under center, Meridian's offense taking flight

"It was one of those moments. (Graham) is a natural leader by example and it was one of those where he just said I'm going to put the team on my back and let's go," Sheppard said. "With the last score, we were just going to kneel it out but we knew with the timeouts (Sullivan) had left that we would have to run a play. He just squeezed right through the middle and ended up scoring on it."

Sheppard was pleased with his team's performance in Week 1 and hopes to build upon it against the Rams.

"We saw a lot of good things being rushed as everyone is at the beginning of the season and having the overlap with basketball. I think we did pretty well," he said. "Shelbyville is a very aggressive team. They fly around and are very disciplined. We expect a great battle and we feel like we match up pretty well to them. They always seem to reload and we are excited to be playing."

In a typical season with a playoff series, the Hawks would be in the hunt for a playoff spot. Instead, their goals in this short season are to keep improving in the long buildup for the fall.