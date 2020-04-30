WATCH: Re-watch the Maroa-Forsyth 2006 football state championship with Josh Jostes and Jon Kidd

Jostes and Kidd discuss how standout receiver Robert Kreps turned into one of the best receivers in the state with quarterback Luke Hockaday throwing him the ball and Shane Conaway as the team's running back. Maroa got big contributions from Tyler Roush, who was back from injury after suffering two broken legs that dated back to summer 7-on-7.

Immediately after the game, Jostes had a state championship hat on and some players had pre-made t-shirts. All three of Jostes' kids were there, including his daughter Brynn, who was born in Week 9.

"I think that was cool," Jostes said. "We have a cool picture of all of us and the boys are little, so that was all pretty cool."

It was the first state championship for Jostes and Kidd, and they've gone on to win one more and have a total of eight title game appearances. But this one, they said, set the culture. Kidd has recently watched the game and Jostes hadn't watched it for a while before Thursday afternoon.

Kidd was a single guy around the age of 25 in his third year with the team, who was in the weight room with the players and sometimes on the scout teams. He's still close with members of this group.