Week 1 football scores from around Central Illinois

Big 12

Peoria Notre Dame at Metamora

Normal Community at Bloomington

Champaign Centennial at Urbana

Champaign Central at Danville

Central State 8

Eisenhower at Springfield Southeast

Normal University at MacArthur

Springfield at Chatham Glenwood

Rochester at Jacksonville

Springfield SHG at Springfield Lanphier

Illini Prairie

Pontiac at Central Catholic

Rantoul at Olympia

Prairie Central at Tolono Unity

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Chillicothe IVC

Monticello at St. Joseph-Ogden

Sangamo

Auburn at Maroa-Forsyth

Athens at New Berlin

PORTA at Williamsville

Pittsfield at Pleasant Plains

Riverton at Virden North Mac

South Central

Vandalia at Pana

Gillespie at Litchfield

Hillsboro at Greenville

Staunton at Piasa Southwestern

Non-conference

Peoria High at Peoria Richwoods

Peoria Manual at Peotone

O'Fallon at Normal West

Eureka at Roxana

Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Ridgeview/Lexington at Lexington

Fieldcrest at Aurora Christian

Villa Grove at Fisher

Tri-County at Heyworth

Central A&M at LeRoy

Clinton at Lincoln

Salt Fork at Dwight

East Peoria at Streator

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Downs Tri-Valley

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Harrisburg

Tremont at Sangamon Valley

El Paso-Gridley at Meridian

Shelbyville at Cumberland

Nokomis at Sullivan

Tuscola at Arcola

Warrensburg-Latham at Argenta-Oreana

Effingham at St. Teresa

Mattoon at Troy Triad

Bartonville Limestone at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Taylorville

Robinson at Charleston, canceled

8-man north

Lowpoint-Washburn at Flanagan-Cornell

8-man south

LSA at Kincaid South Fork

Pawnee at Martinsville

SATURDAY

Non-conference

Carlinville at GCMS

8-man south

Blue Ridge at Danville Schlarman

