Week 1 high school football scores from around Central Illinois

Bloomington-Normal-area
Monticello 20, Central Catholic 7 (final)
Normal Community 14, Normal West 0 (final)
Bloomington 13, Quincy Notre Dame 7 (4th Q)
Coal City 48, Streator 0 (final)
Apollo Conference
Charleston 54, Lincoln 0 (final)
Effingham 21, Mahomet-Seymour 7 (final)
Mount Zion 21, Mattoon 7 (final)
Taylorville 40, Pontiac 0 (final)
Central Illinois Conference
St. Teresa 56, Clinton 0 (final)
Meridian 42, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 28 (final)
Lincoln Prairie Conference
Cerro Gordo-Bement 33, Villa Grove-Heritage 14 (final)
Cumberland 21, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 16 (final)
Other Decatur-area games
MacArthur 35, Springfield Southeast 14 (final)
Pana 28, Gillespie 22 (3 OT)
