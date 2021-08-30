Week 1 rewind: Mount Zion's Makobi Adams handed keys to offense; new Maroa QB has an eye-popping debut

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion handed the keys to their offense to Makobi Adams this season.

After one week, that's looking like a great decision.

In Adams' first game, he guided the Braves to a 44-13 win over Bartonville Limestone.

"For a sophomore starter, he did well. Makobi did what we asked him to do. He distributed the ball and knew where he was going. He made some plays with his feet, made some good throws and did a nice job," Mount Zion football coach Patrick Etherton said.

Adams was 9-for-14 for 124 yards passing with two touchdowns and added 33 yards on the ground. Adams connected with wide receiver Christian Keyhea eight times for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

"(Limestone) did some stuff coverage-wise that let us get some throws to Christian. He was able to get open and it worked out well for him," Etherton said.

Makobi Adam's older brother, Matthias Adams, ran for 123 yards on 14 carries and scored twice. Braves senior running backs Zacary Girard and Adam Lutz also added touchdowns.

"Matthias ran hard, but he always runs hard. Being a senior and one of our captains, he did an outstanding job on both sides of football getting our kids lined up and then making plays," Etherton said. "We rotated a lot of kids in because of the heat. Our plan was to rotate kids at receiver and running backs and keep our kids as fresh as possible. That's one of the benefits of having some pretty talented kids and some pretty talented backups."

Maroa's Maurer near-perfect in debut

MAROA — Any questions about Maroa-Forsyth's offense were answered by sophomore quarterback Kaiden Maurer in the Trojans' season-opener.

Maurer hit nine of his 10 passes and racked up 261 yards passing, throwing five touchdowns in the Trojans' 48-13 win.

"Kaiden played really well. We knew we wouldn't be afraid of the moment and, honestly, the one pass he missed was the easiest pass he had all night," Maroa-Forsyth football coach Josh Jostes said. "He played up to our expectations and we were able to play at our pace. (Auburn) was a lot bigger than us and really just couldn't keep up with us."

Maurer spread out his throws to seven receivers and four of them had touchdowns (two for Kile Campbell and one each for Jacob Blunck, Cade Culp and Egan Franzen). Culp added 93 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

"We did only throw the ball 10 times, but we were able to play with pace. Because of that, we had some plays where Auburn weren't lined up so we had some free shots down the field," Jostes said.

Dream scenario for Pana

PANA — Pana's season-opener couldn't have gone any better for the Panthers.

They opened the season against the team that handed them their only spring loss — Vandalia, which beat the Panthers 24-13 — and opened the game with head coach Trevor Higgins' dream scenario: Taking the opening kick off of the season for a touchdown. That kickstarted a 46-26 Pana win against the Vandals.

"We knew having Vandalia as our first opponent, we're going to get a tough conference team to go up against and our kids were ready," Higgins said. "They have been really excited for the season to start and have been working hard this offseason because they knew Vandalia beat us in the spring and we wanted a little revenge for that. Our guys executed really well.

"Our special teams coach Wes Horton put in this kickoff return where we faked a reverse handoff and luckily some of the guys from Vandalia fell for that fake. Brenden Schoonover was able to do the rest of his legs. It was a great way to start the game.

"Brenden had a kickoff return for a touchdown, he had a rushing touchdown and he also had an interception. He set the school record last spring for interceptions and got another one last night."

The Panthers were led my junior quarterback Max Lynch who threw two passing touchdowns and ran for 105 yards on the ground and added a third score.

"Max is a dual threat quarterback and he can hurt you with his legs and his arm. He made some really good reads," Higgins said. "We had a rocky start beginning, but both teams did. I think it's our first game of season and we were trying to get the jitters out. Max settled in and he played really well. Anytime you have a dual threat quarterback, you have a a tough offense to stop."

