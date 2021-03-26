Week 2 high school football scores from around Central Illinois

B-N Area
Normal West 17, Bloomington 0 (half)
University High 21, Springfield Southeast 6 (half)
Central Catholic 0, Olympia 0 (1st Q)
Dwight 22, Iroquois West 7 (half)
Peotone 49, Streator 13 (final)
Illini Prairie
Monticello 12, Prairie Central 7 (4th Q)
St. Joseph-Ogden 28, Pontiac 0 (4th Q)
Apollo
Effingham 27, Charleston 7 (4th Q)
Mount Zion 34, Mahomet-Seymour 27 (3rd Q)
Mattoon 19, Taylorville 14 (3rd Q)
Central Illinois
Tuscola 43, Clinton 7 (3rd Q)
St. Teresa 55, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0 (3rd Q)
Meridian 21, Shelbyville 18 (3rd Q)
Central A&M 19, Warrensburg-Latham 7 (4th Q)
Lincoln Prairie
Cumberland 12, Arcola 0 (3rd Q)
Villa Grove-Heritage 6, Argenta-Oreana 0 (half)
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 21, Tri-County 0 (half)
Others
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 41, MacArthur 0 (3rd Q)
Maroa-Forsyth 48, Athens 12 (half)
Pana 13, Carlinville 12 (3rd Q)
SATURDAY
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fieldcrest
El Paso-Gridley at Eureka
GCMS at Tri-Valley
Fisher at LeRoy
Tremont vs. Ridgeview at Lexington
APOLLO
Springfield Lanphier at Lincoln, 1 p.m.