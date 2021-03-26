 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 2 high school football scores from around Central Illinois
0 comments
breaking top story

Week 2 high school football scores from around Central Illinois

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

B-N Area

Normal West 17, Bloomington 0 (half)

University High 21, Springfield Southeast 6 (half)

Central Catholic 0, Olympia 0 (1st Q)

Dwight 22, Iroquois West 7 (half)

Peotone 49, Streator 13 (final)

Illini Prairie

Monticello 12, Prairie Central 7  (4th Q)

St. Joseph-Ogden 28, Pontiac 0 (4th Q)

Apollo

Effingham 27, Charleston 7 (4th Q)

Mount Zion 34, Mahomet-Seymour 27 (3rd Q)

Mattoon 19, Taylorville 14  (3rd Q)

Central Illinois

Tuscola 43, Clinton 7 (3rd Q)

St. Teresa 55, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0 (3rd Q)

Meridian 21, Shelbyville 18 (3rd Q)

Central A&M 19, Warrensburg-Latham 7 (4th Q)

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Prairie

Cumberland 12, Arcola 0 (3rd Q)

Villa Grove-Heritage 6, Argenta-Oreana 0 (half)

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 21, Tri-County 0 (half)

Others

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 41, MacArthur 0 (3rd Q)

Maroa-Forsyth 48, Athens 12 (half)

Pana 13, Carlinville 12 (3rd Q)

SATURDAY

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fieldcrest

El Paso-Gridley at Eureka

GCMS at Tri-Valley

Fisher at LeRoy

Tremont vs. Ridgeview at Lexington

APOLLO

Springfield Lanphier at Lincoln, 1 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sports reporter Matt Flaten breaks down Week 2's top high school football games

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sports reporter Matt Flaten breaks down Week 2's top high school football games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News