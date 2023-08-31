After hot weather and storms delayed the start of games and pushed some to be finished Saturday, Week 2 should be ideal.

Here's a look at the top matchups in the area for Week 2:

MacArthur (1-0) at Jacksonville (1-0)

The debut of freshman Myson Johnson-Cook, who touched the ball five times and scored on three of them with over 200 yards in a 50-0 win against Southeast, raised eyebrows throughout the Central State 8. But Jacksonville was just as impressive in Week 1 with a 51-6 win against Eisenhower, and blew out the Generals 43-20 last year. The Crimsons once again have a strong running game with Camron Mitchell, who rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. But with Johnson-Cook, MacArthur has the firepower to stay in games against other powerhouses.

Arcola (1-0) at Sullivan-Okaw Valley (1-0)

It’s early, but this one could go a long way to deciding the Lincoln Prairie champion. Arcola was impressive with a few new faces in the starting lineup in a 34-16 win against Nokomis, while Sullivan responded to getting punched early by Villa Grove-Heritage by outsourcing Villa Grove 39-12 over the final three quarters in a 39-25 win. Both Arcola and Sullivan have explosive skill players. The questions will be if Sullivan can handle Arcola in the trenches, and if Arcola can defend the passing ability of Cooper Christensen, who was limited in Week 1 by the weather but still passed for 148 yards and a TD on 9-of-12 passing.

Maroa-Forsyth (1-0) at Auburn (1-0)

Auburn is always among the top teams in the Sangamo, and had an impressive start with a 20-13 win against an improved New Berlin team. But Maroa is on an 11-game conference win streak and looked balanced and devastating in a 63-14 win against Pleasant Plains. It’s going to take someone’s best effort in the Sangamo to hang with Maroa, which has the best athlete in the conference in Kaiden Maurer at quarterback. Maurer was 17-of-20 passing for 258 yards and two TDs, and rushed for 88 yards and another TD against Plains.

Pana (1-0) at Carlinville (1-0)

A Panthers team it appeared may take a few weeks to jell because of the amount of players they were replacing came up big against Vandalia, and showed plenty of toughness in holding off a late Vandals’ comeback. New QB Wyatt Kile isn’t Max Lynch in the running game, but he threw the ball effectively (183 pass yards) and got lots of help from Isaiah Harbert (157 rushing yards). Carlinville gave Litchfield a heavy dose of Jack Rouse (36 carries, 202 yards, 4 TDs) in a 35-14 win, but will likely mix in the passing game with Rex Reels more against Pana.

Eureka (1-0) at Shelbyville (1-0)

This game provides a great early test for both teams, win or lose. Shelbyville was impressive in its Week 1 win, taking a 36-0 lead at half against Newton in a 42-7 win. Rams quarterback Brodey Boehm was outstanding through the ground and air and has plenty of help in running back Landon Wallis (91 yards, 3 TDs in Week 1) and Jack Jokish, who led Shelbyville in receiving (89 yards, TD). Eureka was equally impressive in its Week 1 win, beating Canton 49-6 behind Mason Boles, who had two rushing TDs and one receiving, and QB Dawson Dorn, who threw two touchdowns in the win.

St. Teresa (0-1) at Belleville Althoff (1-0)

The Bulldogs lost their season-opening game for the first time since 2015 and face a tough challenge in trying to avoid their first 0-2 start since that same season (Jacardia Wright’s freshman year). The Bulldogs made easy work of Althoff last year, winning 50-0, and have won both meetings easily the last two years, but travel to Belleville with a much less experienced team this year. Though St. Teresa lost Week 1, the Bulldogs didn’t play poorly against Indiana powerhouse Linton-Stockton. After getting blown out by St. Teresa last year, Althoff went on to make the Class 2A quarterfinals — Althoff would’ve played St. Teresa in the semifinals had it beaten Johnston City. They began this season by beating St. Louis Burroughs 49-13.

Troy Triad (1-0) at Mt. Zion (1-0)

The Braves looked like a team ready for a lot of success in a Week 1 win, but will face a tougher test in Week 2 against Triad. The Mount Zion passing attack, with Makobi Adams to Brayden Trimble the main attraction, looked unstoppable in a 42-6 win against Bartonville Limestone. Adams completed 13 of 16 passes for 363 yards and five TDs, hitting Trimble for five of those completions for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Triad, though, was nearly as impressive in its opening win against Mattoon, winning 56-20 behind a dynamic game from quarterback Issac Ackerman (184 yards passing, 116 yards rushing).

Villa Grove-Heritage (0-1) at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (1-0)

The Knights began the post-Kaden Feagin era with a 30-18 win against Argenta-Oreana, but will face a tough test against Villa Grove-Heritage. Two early fumbles put ALAH down 12-6 to Argenta, but behind quarterback Jayce Parsons, the Knights were able to steady the ship and scored the game’s next 24 points. Villa Grove had the opposite problem — it had Sullivan-Okaw Valley down 14-0 early before falling 39-25.

Charleston (1-0) at Paris (1-0)

Charleston got off to a big start with an impressive win against Herscher in Brian Halsey’s return to the sideline and hopes to begin 2-0 for the first time since 2016 with a win against Paris. Like Halsey’s best teams from his first tenure, the Trojans used a balanced attack to roll up big yards. Quarterback Luke Bonnstetter threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns, hitting six different receivers, and Brett Spour rushed for 142 yards and two scores. Paris opened its season with a 21-14 win against North Vermillion, scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns to pull out the win.

