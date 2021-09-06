Week 2 rewind: Meridian's Graham Meisenhelter has confidence in the 2-0 Hawks

With Week 2 in the books, some teams are building momentum and two local teams are looking to move on quickly to Week 3 and beyond after being unable to play on Friday due to COVID problems.

Meridian made the most of non-conference

The Hawks improved to 2-0 on Friday with a 45-21 victory over Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, putting them in a great position to make a run at the playoffs.

"This victory was huge for us. Any victory is huge, especially in a program like ours where we are trying to rebuild and continue on from some previous success. Every win is great for us and we are excited to come out on top of this one," Meridian head coach Micah Sheppard said.

Hawks running back Graham Meisenhelter ran for 121 yards with four touchdowns and was feeling confident going into his team's matchup with the Knights.

"I have to give props to my linemen because they do everything for me. I thought we were going to win. Football is 75% mental and 25% physical," Meisenhelter said. "I think everyone played very well together. We were talking and communicating and tackling well. Working together helped us win."

Quarterback Drew Hurelbrink was 15-for-20 for 245 yards and three passing touchdowns as he spread out the passing attack among a strong group of receivers. Grant Meisenhelter had five receptions for 82 yards and Graham Meisenhelter had five catches for 71 yards. Roy Ralston had 63 yards and touchdown while Brett Brown had two touchdowns and 38 yards receiving.

"I'm proud of our boys and the way that they fought and stepped up in positions," Sheppard said. "We had a lot of guys banged up and out. We dressed up some freshman and they stepped in and filled in. Guys had to stick it out throughout the game because we didn't have anyone else for them. I'm really proud of the team effort all the way around."

As a linebacker on defense, Graham Meisenhelter was critical in limiting the Knights' running attack, led by standout Kaden Feagin.

"We lined Lucas Clapp and I on the opposite side of him to stop him and it worked, so we did a good job with that," Meisenhelter said. "My first reaction (to seeing Feagin) was that this dude is huge. His biceps and everything about him is big but we were able to stack him up."

With several teams facing COVID cancelations, Sheppard is appreciating each game the Hawks get.

"We are happy to have a normal year and we try not to dwell on what is going on. We really don't spend a lot of our attention focusing on that," he said. "We tell them to be careful when they are outside of school and who they are around. We try to take all of the precautions that we can and do everything that we are asked to do to play as long as we can."

Clinton's Potts a runner to keep an eye on

Clinton bounced back from a tough Week 1 loss to Lincoln by controlling Argenta-Oreana 37-0 in Week 2. It was Maroons head coach Ron Bass' first win with the program after taking over for former coach Chris Ridgeway in May.

"It felt good to get that win. I felt like our team responded well from last week. To have a down week and then come out and play well, I was very pleased with that," Bass said.

Sophomore running back Tristin Potts put on a show as the Maroons workhorse with 205 yards rushing on 26 carries and two touchdowns.

"Tristin ran really hard. He's going to be a great back as the season goes on. He's a power back and it's tough to bring him down with his low center of gravity," Bass said. "He kind of disappears behind our offensive line and when he is in the tackle box you can't see him. He's a pretty powerful kid for not being really big. He ran really hard last night and I was pleased to see that. The offensive line did a great job blocking for him."

Senior Ethan Boyer is quarterback for the Maroons and Bass has been pleased with Boyer's leadership among the young roster.

"Ethan has been great to work with. He's been doing a great job of talking to our kids and getting behind them and encourage them," Bass said. "I've been very impressed with his level of maturity that has been coming around over the past year. I'm excited to see what kind of things he will bring in as the year goes on.

"The future looks bright right now. We are trying to get the young kids ready to go and our senior class has been doing a good job of brining them along and helping them be as successful as possible."

Clinton opens Central Illinois Conference play next Friday hosting Shelbyville (1-1). The Rams lost their Week 1 game to Toledo Cumberland, 51-28, but bounced back against Oblong with a 66-0 victory. Shelbyville running back Holden Schmidt scored three touchdowns and ran for 89 yards in the win. But after the Rams, the Maroons face the challenge of Central A&M (Week 4) and St. Teresa (Week 5) back-to-back on the road.

"What I'm looking for is improvement. We played well last week but we want to make sure we are getting better and building," Bass said. "We've got a tough road after the Shelbyville game, playing two top-ranked teams. We want to try to continuously get better and not worry too much about the scoreboard."

CIC is looking strong

With the exception of Sullivan-Okaw Valley at 0-2, the other seven teams in the CIC all sit at .500 or better through two weeks. Central A&M, St. Teresa, Warrensburg-Latham and Meridian are 2-0 through the non-conference portion of their schedule as they move closer to playoff eligibility.

Meridian took care of business at ALAH on Friday and St. Teresa's defense had a 55-0 shutout against Bellville Althoff Catholic. Central A&M beat Nokomis 45-14 and Warrensburg won big 55-0 over Sangamon Valley.

Those four undefeated teams will be cut in half next Friday in Week 3 as Meridian hosts Warrensburg and Central A&M goes to St. Teresa. A lot more will be known about the CIC conference landscape as well.

"Warrensburg was the one team that we didn't play with our six-game spring season so we know that they are well coached and disciplined. We will have to come ready to play," Meridian head coach Micah Sheppard said. "Even coming off a couple wins, there is always stuff to work on. Our conference is one of the toughest in the area, in my opinion. There are no easy games so we don't take anything for granted."

Dan Chamness contributed to the reporting of this story.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

