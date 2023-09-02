JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville quarterback Mani Moore punched in a touchdown and the Crimsons kicked the extra point with 16 seconds left to pull off a come-from-behind win in a back-and-forth thriller, 35-34.

After Jacksonville had come from two TDs down to tie the game 28-28 in the fourth, MacArthur regained the lead on a 54-yard TD pass from Cameron France to Nahjir Woods. But the Generals mishandled the extra point try, opening the door for Jacksonville, which took advantage.

Jacksonville came out strong in the first quarter and took a 14-0 lead, but freshman Myson Johnson-Cook quickly brought the Generals back with an 80-yard touchdown run with 5:08 left in the first quarter, then a 35-yard TD run seven seconds into the second quarter to tie it. France then gave MacArthur a 21-14 lead with a 57-yard TD run with 42 seconds left in the half.

MacArthur made it four TDs in a row early in the second half with an 88-yard TD run by France on the first play of the third quarter, giving the Generals a 28-14 lead.

But Jacksonville didn't panic and controlled the rest of the game with its running game and defense. The Crimsons scored on a La'Marion Williams TD late in the third quarter to pull within a touchdown, then tied the game early in the fourth.

With the loss, MacArthur fell to 1-1 ahead of a big home matchup next week against Central State 8 powerhouse Rochester, which improved to 2-0 on Friday.

Sullivan-Okaw Valley blows out Arcola

SULLIVAN — In its first year in the Lincoln Prairie, Sullivan-Okaw Valley has already established itself as a contender for the title, improving to 2-0 with a 54-6 win against Arcola.

Arcola scored on its first possession — a 2-yard TD from Oden Barron — to pull with 7-6 in the first quarter, but by halftime Sullivan had rushed for 407 yards and led 41-6.

Sullivan scored on its first possession on a 70-yard rushing touchdown from Aian Fryman, who had a 51-yard rushing TD on Sullivan's next possession, then recovered an Arcola to set up his third rushing TD — a 14-yard run that made it 21-6 early in the second quarter.

Sullivan also got two rushing TDs, including an 82-yarder, and a passing touchdown from Carter Standerfer. QB Cooper Christensen also threw for a touchdown.

Sullivan's Week 3 game could go a long way to deciding which team wins the conference — Sullivan will travel to 2-0 Cumberland.

Carson breaks record in Lincoln win against Eisenhower

LINCOLN — Ki'on Carson set a school record with six touchdowns — four rushing, one receiving and one a punt return in Lincoln's 46-6 win to improve to 2-0 to start the season.

Lincoln led 33-0 after the first quarter, in which Carson scored his first five touchdowns — rushing TDs of 7, 39 and 10 yards, a 27-yard punt return TD and a 59-yard TD pass from Darren Stevens. He scored for a sixth time on a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter before Carson's brother, Kani Carson, scored on a 15-yard TD to finish the scoring for Lincoln.

Eisenhower (0-2) rushed for 131 yards but had two fumbles. The Panthers were just 2-of-11 on third downs; Lincoln only faced three third downs the entire game.

Lincoln will try to improve to 3-0 next week at Springfield; Eisenhower will travel to Chatham Glenwood.

Central A&M beats Marshall behind Damery

MOWEAQUA — Central A&M's Drew Damery rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 163 yards and a TD in a 29-14 win.

Marshall led 7-0 after the first quarter, but A&M outscored Marshall 21-7 in the second quarter to take a 21-14 halftime lead, then shut out the Lions in the second half.

Also for the Raiders, who improved to 1-1 ahead of Week 3's showdown with 0-2 St. Teresa, Evan Piersall ran for 70 yards on 10 carries, and Carter Thomas ran for 40 yards on 6 carries and had a touchdown. Thomas caught six passes for 45 yards, and Maddix Plain caught three for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Leading the Raider defense was Keegan Sanders with 12 tackles. Gabe Delmendo was was right behind him with 11.

Shelbyville wins shootout with Eureka

SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville showed it may be a contender in the playoffs this year after a hard-fought 44-36 win against HOIC member Eureka.

Shelbyville (2-0) trailed 15-8 after the first quarter, but took control with a 16-6 advantage in the second quarter and never trailed again against the Hornets (1-1).

In a game in which Shelbyville QB Brody Boehm rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown, he completed just 5 of 12 passes, but three of those passes went for touchdowns.

Caden Shasteen had six tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack, and also scored on a 10-yard TD run for the Rams, who will host St. Louis Roosevelt/Carnahan in Week 3.

Belleville Althoff buries St. Teresa

BELLEVILLE — St. Teresa fell behind early and couldn't mount a comeback in falling to 0-2 in a 46-13 loss to Belleville Althoff.

Althoff (2-0) quickly took control, with Dierre Hill Jr. scoring on a 10-yard rushing touchdown to go up 13-0 early in the first quarter. Another Hill TD made it 21-0.

The Bulldogs scored on a fumble recovery to pull within 21-7, but it was 28-7 by the end of the first quarter and 34-7 at half.

St. Teresa will face Central A&M in the Bulldogs' first home game of the season in Week 3.

Maroa cruises to win against Auburn

AUBURN — Maroa-Forsyth got off to a slow start offensively, but caught fire in the second quarter and cruised to a 49-6 win against Auburn.

Andre Harden got the Trojans on the board with a 9-yard TD run with 2:16 left in the first quarter, then scored again with seven minutes left in the half with a 60-yard TD strike from Kaiden Maurer to Mitch Williams. Another Andre Harden touchdown with 3:55 left in the half made it 20-0. A Ryne Sheppard 43-yard interception return made it 28-0, and the Trojans made it 35-0 with 53 seconds left in the half on a Maurer 1-yard TD run.

The Trojans (2-0) host PORTA in Week 3.