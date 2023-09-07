It’s early, but several teams are already facing key conference matchups and needing wins for their playoff lives.

Here’s a look at the top matchups in the area for Week 3:

Central A&M (1-1) at St. Teresa (0-2)

In a game being played at Millikin while St. Teresa finishes construction at its home field, St. Teresa needs a win bad against its old rival. The Bulldogs fell to 0-2 after a 46-13 loss at Belleville Althoff. St. Teresa, playing in its first season as an independent, will try to establish its running game with Jaccarion Jones and also try to have more success in the passing game. Central A&M lost a tough one in Week 1, 14-12 to LeRoy, but bounced back in Week 2 with a win against Marshall behind quarterback Drew Damery, who rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 163 yards and a TD.

Rochester (2-0, 1-0 CS8) at MacArthur (1-1, 1-1)

Rochester has looked as powerful as ever to start the season, winning its two games by a combined score of 98-14, including a 40-14 Week 1 win against a good Peoria High program. MacArthur is coming off a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Jacksonville, but there’s plenty for the Generals to be excited about. Freshman Myson Johnson-Cook showed his 200-plus yard performance in Week 1 was no fluke with another big game in Week 2, and quarterback Cam France gives MacArthur a second big, strong, fast runner that Central State 8 defenses are going to have a tough time keeping down. The Rochester passing game, with junior quarterbacks Bryan Zulauf Jr. and Elijah Carlson, presents its own problems.

Eisenhower (0-2, 0-2 CS8) at Chatham Glenwood (2-0, 1-0)

Eisenhower has started the season 0-2 and has yet to face a team with a loss. That continues in Week 3 against perennial powerhouse Chatham Glenwood, which won a tight 14-12 game in Week 1 against Danville before exploding in its Central State 8 opener with a 77-0 win against Lanphier. For Eisenhower, which lost 51-6 to open the season to Jacksonville, then fell 46-6 in Week 2 to Lincoln, keeping the game from getting out of hand early will be the key to avoiding a similar fate as Lanphier.

Salem (2-0) at Mount Zion (2-0)

Mount Zion’s offense has put two weeks on tape that must look like a nightmare to opposing coaches. After Brayden Trimble had the monster game in Week 1’s win against Limestone, it was Grant McAtee in Week 2 with three receiving touchdowns against Troy Triad. Who do you try to stop? Salem, an old Apollo Conference foe now in the Cahokia Mississippi Conference, has rolled to a 2-0 start with wins against Centralia (34-28) and Alton Marquette (47-13), but has yet to face a team the caliber of the Braves.

Sullivan-Okaw Valley (2-0, 2-0 LPC) at Toledo Cumberland (2-0, 2-0)

After missing the playoffs by one game last year, Sullivan-Okaw Valley moved to a new conference and improved to 2-0 with a win over one of the Lincoln Prairie’s perennial powers, Arcola, winning 54-6. But Week 3 will be the biggest test yet against defending LPC champion Cumberland, which won its first two games by a combined score of 85-14 (vs. Cerro Gordo-Bement and Sangamon Valley/Tri-City). Quarterback Cooper Christensen has been a force offensively, going 18-of-31 passing for 357 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, plus 301 yards rushing and four TDs. Cumberland is led by Blake McMechan, who has four touchdowns in Week 2 vs. SVTC.

PORTA (0-2, 0-2 Sangamo) at Maroa-Forsyth (2-0, 2-0 Sangamo)

Maroa has been as good as expected through two games, coming off a statement win against Auburn, 49-6. In the next three games, Maroa faces teams with a combined record of 0-6 before finishing with the Sangamo’s top four teams (at Stanford Olympia, vs. Williamsville, at New Berlin and vs. Athens). Through two weeks, Maroa’s Kaiden Maurer is 29-for-36 passing for 449 yards and four touchdowns, and has also rushed for two TDs. He’s found three different receivers for at least six catches. Andre Harden leads the Maroa running game with 191 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries. PORTA opened with a 29-0 loss to Williamsville, then lost to New Berlin 48-6 in Week 2.

Lincoln (2-0, 2-0 CS8) at Springfield (0-2, 0-2 CS8)

Lincoln has started 2-0 last year, too, before losing four of its next five and missing the program’s first playoff appearance since 1984. The last two seasons, Lincoln went 4-5 in the Apollo Conference. It’s early, but if the Railers are going to break that playoff drought in their first year back in the Central State 8, they’ll need to beat their next three opponents — all winless — starting with Springfield. The Senators began the season with a 35-18 loss to Normal University and then a 59-0 loss to Rochester. Lincoln is led by Ki’on Carson, who broke the school record with six touchdowns in a 46-6 Week 2 win against Eisenhower. Lincoln ends its season Jacksonville, Rochester, Normal University and Chatham Glenwood, which have one loss between them.

Charleston (2-0) at Jerseyville (1-1)

The return of Brian Halsey has been a successful one through two weeks for Charleston, which will have one more road test before beginning Apollo Conference play. The Trojans have rolled through their first two non-conference games, blowing out Herscher (42-13) and Paris (56-20) behind a balanced attack led by quarterback Luke Bonnstetter and running back Brett Spour. Bonnstetter has passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, with Langdon King (137 yards and all three TDs) his favorite target. Spour has rushed 36 times for 290 yards and five touchdowns. Jerseyville opened the season with a 27-0 loss to Roxana before bouncing back in Week 2 with a 27-21 win against Freeburg.

Mattoon (1-1) at Highland (1-1)

Mattoon got a much-needed win against Olney in Week 2, breaking a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season with a 33-6 win against former Apollo member Olney Richland County. The formula for the Green Wave was defense and the running game, which wore down Olney as the game went on. Through two games, Trysten Sewell has led Mattoon’s offense with 249 yards on 23 carries. Deaiden Arnold has also been effective, rushing for 102 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. Highland began the season with a 35-14 win against Breese Central, but fell to Apollo contender Mahomet-Seymour 28-0 in Week 2 — a game in which Mahomet wore down Highland late.