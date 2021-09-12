Week 3 rewind: Shelbyville improves to 2-1 after regrouping from disastrous first half against Clinton

SHELBYVILLE — Nearly everything that could go wrong went wrong for Shelbyville football early on Friday in their Week 3 matchup with Clinton. Still, the Rams were able to come away with a 40-29 victory to improve to 2-1.

"It was kind of an odd game. We let (Clinton) return two kickoffs for touchdowns and we had four turnovers. We had two interceptions that hit off of receivers hands and into theirs and two fumbles that they recovered," Shelbyville head coach Bill Duckett said. "Anything that could go wrong did in the first half. We came out in the second half, cleaned up a few of those things, and we took off from there.

"We were resilient in terms of coming back from adversity. Those things are going to happen, so anytime you come out with a win in a game that wasn't perfect, that's a good thing."

Shelbyville's Rope Hatfield returned an interception for a touchdown from 52 yards out to put the Rams up 7-0.

"That was a big play and then they returned the kick off for a touchdown. We scored again and they returned it again," Duckett said. "It was a crazy set of events. It was just one guy out of their spot on those kickoffs and bad things happen really quick."

Shelbyville quarterback Max Byers threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and added 44 yards on the ground.

"(Max) has done a great job. It may not have looked like it from the stats with those two picks but those really weren't on him," Duckett said. "As a two-year starter for us, he is a smart kid who makes great decisions. He understands what we are trying to do in trying to change some plays at the line and figure out what puts us in the best spot to get some yards."

The Rams lost to Cumberland in Week 1, 51-28, but Duckett said the team was able to take away some lessons from that setback to start the season.

"We played pretty well Week 1 but it was a couple little things that rolled on us. We had two turnovers that gave them really short fields and they scored on," he said. "The little things stopped us from getting on a role and I think Cumberland is going to be a tough out for a lot of 1A teams."

Week 4 will see Tuscola (1-2) head to Shelbyville after the Warriors lost to Parke Heritage High School from Rockville, Ind., 36-28, on Friday.

"It is going to be a big game for both of us and these games are always important. We are fighting to get these wins and with our conference this year, it looks like there are a lot of teams fighting for spots," Duckett said. "Outside of St. T at the top, it might be one of the most balanced years I've seen the conference in a while. You have a lot of teams that will have some pretty competitive games."

Warrensburg keeps pace

Along with St. Teresa, the only other undefeated team in the Central Illinois Conference is 3-0 Warrensburg-Latham, which topped Meridian 45-18 at home on Friday.

"We had some really cool things go on last night with some guys getting involved that we haven't seen too much from yet. It was all-around a good game for us," Warrensburg head football coach Aaron Fricke said.

Sophomore running back MJ Murphy ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cardinals running attack. Luke Hall added 75 yards and Mason Hawkins had 50 yards and two TDs.

"We have a lot of weapons and when you can run the ball like that and you don't have to get into the passing game, it is kind of nice to not put that pressure on (quarterback Jacob Six) every week," Fricke said. "I think MJ probably benefited the most last night but it could be anybody any week. MJ is more of our outside runner. We were minus Shayne Gillen and we used MJ more as our Jet Sweep guy that Shayne usually is. Luke Hall is our in between the tackles, downhill guy."

Along with his two running scores, Hawkins had a receiving touchdown and 10 tackles on defense as a linebacker.

"Mason is one of the most hard-nose and aggressive kids that we've got. He doesn't usually get a lot of attention on offense because he is usually our lead blocker on a lot of our runs," Fricke said. "He's incredibly athletic and he was a monster for us on defense last year in the middle."

The Cardinals would have faced Sullivan-Okaw Valley in Week 4 but after the cancelation of their season, Warrensburg is looking for a new opponent.

"We did have one much bigger high school reach out to us, I believe they were Class 6A," Fricke said. "There really hasn't been too much that has opened up. We are waiting to see and we may know more on Monday. As of right now, it is up in the air."

Arcola building momentum

After losses to Tuscola and Braidwood Reed-Custer, Arcola turned things around with a 49-13 win over Tri-County on Friday.

The Purple Riders (1-2) were led by running back Jed Jones who ran for 145 yards on just nine rushes and had three touchdowns.

"Jed started out the game with a 59-yard touchdown run. Our offensive line did a great job and kept them off balance, mixing in the run and the pass," Arcola head football coach Nick Lindsey said. "He did a great job running the ball and he is somebody that we can rely on to be physical and make big play for it."

Quarterback Beau Edwards had an all-around strong game, throwing for 123 yards and three touchdowns, returning a punt for a touchdown and grabbing an interception.

"Our special teams have not been good our first two weeks and we put a big emphasis on it," Lindsey said. "Beau fielded the ball and made a couple moves and the rest of the team did a good job setting up blocks. He also has a knack for finding the ball in the air and it is nice to have him back there."

Freshman receiver Tanner Thomas has three catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yard score in the second quarter.

"I think in Week 1 against Tuscola, it was a big stage and as a freshman he was a little nervous. He is starting to settle in and definitely becoming a huge asset for us," Lindsey said. "He's played quarterback his whole life and eventually he will be a quarterback. He's definitely dynamic, super athletic and our fastest kid by far."

Arcola will try continue on with their momentum as they faces Cumberland (3-0) on the road in Week 4.

"It was good to start the conference play with a big win on Friday. More than anything, it gave our kids some confidence going into a big week," Lindsey said. "Cumberland is a well-coached team and their skill kids are big. They are physical and have a great defense. We will have our hands full with them and hopefully we can set the tone early and play our style of football."

