MAROA — Maroa-Forsyth was near perfect in a 63-0 win against Petersburg PORTA that improved the Trojans to 3-0 in three blowouts to start the season.

Maroa led 21-0 after the first quarter and 49-0 at half. The Trojans racked up 556 total yards. The starters only played a half, but quarterback Kaiden Maurer was 11-for-11 passing for 300 yards and three touchdowns, and also had a rushing TD. Running back Andre Harden rushed just three times, but had 102 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yard TD. Mitch Williams had three catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Zayn Giles had three catches for 80 yards and two TDs.

Defensively for Maroa, LeBryant Flagg had a fumble return for a touchdown. The Trojans held PORTA (0-3, 0-3 Sangamo) to 157 yards.

The Trojans (3-0, 3-0 Sangamo) travel to 0-3 Riverton in Week 4.

Argenta-Oreana breaks losing streak

ARGENTA — Argenta-Oreana won in dramatic fashion to break a 22-game losing streak, scoring with 14.1 seconds left and making a 2-point conversion for a 21-20 win against Arcola.

Argenta hadn't won since beating White Hall North Greene in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs on Nov. 2, 2019.

The Bombers trailed Arcola 20-13 after a 7-yard TD run from the Purple Riders' Jayden Henson-Stice in the second quarter. The score stayed that way until the fourth, when a 19-yard pass from Argenta quarterback Ethan Mahan to Michael Spurling pulled the Bombers to within 20-19 with 14.1 seconds left. Bombers coach Clay Haurberg chose to go for the 2-point conversion, and Mahan hit Jalynn Flowers to put Argenta up 21-20.

"Our backs were against the wall so many times and we kept battling and hanging in there," Haurberg said. "(There were) gutsy plays all throughout the second half by so many different guys. The veterans really stepped to the forefront when we needed them to and led this team to victory. I'm just so happy for these guys because they've been through the tough times for so long."

Argenta took the lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard TD run from Jamario Barbee. Henson-Stice tied the game with a 7-yard TD run, then gave Arcola a 14-7 lead with a 52-yard TD run. Tyson Orris pulled Argenta within a point at 14-13 with a 33-yard touchdown run before Henson-Stice's third TD of the first half.

MacArthur loses to Rochester

DECATUR — For the third straight game to start his career, MacArthur's Myson Johnson-Cook made his presence felt with a long touchdown run. But Rochester proved too much in a 49-21 Central State 8 win.

MacArthur fell behind early because of turnovers — two Rochester interceptions and a fumble recovery led to a 14-0 lead. The second TD came on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Bryan Zulauf to Henry Buecker with 10:39 left in the half.

It was 21-0 Rochester at half, but MacArthur showed signs of life in the second half behind Johnson-Cook. He had a 66-yard touchdown to pull the Generals within 21-7.

Rochester scored on its next possession, but MacArthur answered on the ensuing kickoff with a Nahjir Woods 90-yard touchdown return.

But the Rockets (3-0, 2-0 CS8) wasted no time answering back again and again. Zulauf hit Buecker for a 37 yard touchdown to make it 35-14 with 1:41 left in the third, then Zulauf hit Nolan Mrozwoski for a 28-yard touchdown to end the quarter and give Rochester a 42-14 lead.

The Generals fell to 1-2, 1-2 Central State 8, but can't dwell on the loss with a pivotal game at Normal University in Week 4.

Sullivan takes control of Lincoln Prairie

TOLEDO — Two seasons ago, Sullivan-Okaw Valley didn't field a varsity team and hadn't won a game since 2016.

In Week 3, Sullivan-Okaw Valley knocked off defending Lincoln Prairie Conference champion Toledo Cumberland, 33-12, to improve to 3-0, 3-0 LPC, and take the inside track to the conference title.

It was the usual formula for Sullivan — lots of quarterback Cooper Christensen, and plenty of running back Aian Fryman and a tough defense.

Christensen got the scoring started for Sullivan, hitting Aiden Ballinger for a 67-yard touchdown pass, then finding Seth Forlines for a 44-yard TD. A Fryman 53-yard touchdown make it 21-0.

Blake McMechan kept Cumberland in the game with a 23-yard rushing TD with 10 minutes to go in the half, but Sullivan answered. A long Christensen pass to Ballinger set up a Carter Standerfer 1-yard touchdown run to make it 27-6 with three minutes left in the half.

Christensen made it 33-6 in the third quarter with a 5-yard TD pass to Ballinger.

McMechan had a 26-yard touchdown to finish the scoring for Cumberland.

Sullivan will host Argenta-Oreana in Week 4.

Mt. Zion blows out Salem

MOUNT ZION — Makobi Adams rushed for a touchdown and threw for five in a 48-6 to give the Braves (3-0) three blowout wins to begin the season.

An Adams rushing touchdown gave the Braves a 7-0 lead, then he hit Karson Bollhorst for a 40-yard touchdown, Jacob Harvey for a 12-yard TD, then Brayden Trimble for two (an 85-yarder on a short pass that Trimble turned into a big gain, then on a fourth-down 24-yard pass to the end zone), and JC Anderson for his final TD pass on a 15-yarder.

Mount Zion will start Apollo Conference play in Week 4 at Taylorville.

Pana survives to remain unbeaten

PANA — Pana hasn't entered a game this season against a team with a loss, but it handed its third straight tough opponent a defeat to start the season, surviving a close one against Piasa Southwestern, 30-22.

Pana led 8-0 after a quarter, and 16-8 at half, but Southwestern pulled to within two points, 16-14, after three. But Pana outscored Southwestern 14-8 in the fourth to hang on.

Pana (3-0, 3-0 South Central) won despite struggling offensively. They gained just 214 total yards, led by Isaiah Harbert's 80 yards rushing and Wyatt Kile's 8-0 yards passing.

Charleston 3-0 for first time since 2011

JERSEYVILLE — Charleston beat Jerseyville 30-18 to improve to 3-0.

The Trojans, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2011, will host 2-1 Mahomet-Seymour in Week 4.