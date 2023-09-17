NORMAL — MacArthur gave University High coach Brody Walworth the coverage he wanted, quarterback Alek Weiland gave receiver Mason Willis the throw he wanted and Willis delivered the result the Pioneers wanted on the first play from scrimmage at Hancock Stadium.

Weiland’s 65-yard touchdown bomb to Willis applied an opening jolt to the Central State Eight Conference game, and U High rode the burst of energy to a 28-14 win over MacArthur.

Walworth, whose team hiked its record to 3-1 overall and in the CS8, hoped an empty backfield look would result in single coverage on Willis, who beat the MacArthur defender down the right sideline into the end zone with just 12 seconds off the clock.

“All week it was telling Alek don’t be scared to let it rip if we get a matchup we like when they’re in man and he did,” Walworth said. “They had to change a lot to make sure we didn’t get that look again which then gave us some other stuff.”

U High marched 71 yards in nine plays for its second touchdown, a 9-yard Weiland run at the 10:34 mark of the second quarter.

A Martin Donahue interception deep in MacArthur territory set the Pioneers up for a 1-yard scoring pass from Weiland to Willis on third-and-goal.

After 6-foot-8 Pioneer John Burras blocked a Generals’ punt, U High scored on the next snap.

Weiland dumped a short pass off to Willis who sidestepped two defenders to find open space and sprinted 33 yards for his third touchdown and a 28-0 Pioneers advantage.

Willis finished with five receptions for 101 yards, while Weiland completed 11 of 16 for 165 yards.

The Generals (1-3, 1-3) committed eight first-half penalties for 60 yards and three turnovers in the first half.

“We didn’t play well at all. U High exploited our mistakes,” MacArthur coach Derek Spates said. “U High was playing hard and playing well. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board as a program. We have to understand that undisciplined play will get you beat in this conference.”

The Generals scored second-half touchdowns on a 29-yard surge by freshman sensation Myson Johnson-Cook and a 35-yard pass from Cameron France to Sam Owens.

Walworth was thoroughly pleased with a U High defense that held Johnson-Cook, who already has a scholarship offer from Illinois, to 71 yards on 14 carries. France passed for 207 yards while completing 12 of 27.

“Basically we kept 7 (Johnson-Cook) and 11 (France), who are phenomenal players, bottled up,” said Walworth. “Our defensive players and staff deserve so much credit for that effort.”

Linebacker Drew Rader paced the U High defense with nine tackles and a fumble recovery.

Braves start Apollo play with win

TAYLORVILLE — In a game in which Taylorville's defense managed to slow down Mount Zion's offense, it was the Braves defense that stole the show.

Mount Zion (4-0, 1-0 Apollo) allowed six points in a game for the third time this season in a 28-6 win against the Tornadoes to open Apollo Conference play.

Makobi Adams had a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to give the Braves a 7-0 lead, and the score stayed that way until midway through the second. After Taylorville's Baron Odam picked off a Mount Zion pass, he took over on offense and hit Cash Foraker for a 9-yard touchdown for the Tornadoes' only score of the game.

With four minutes left in the half, Mount Zion began to break the game open. Adams hit Grant McAtee for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 14-7, then hit McAtee for another touchdown pass for 14 yards with a minute left in the half to make it 21-6.

The score stayed that way until a minute into the fourth quarter, when Adams found Brayden Trimble for a 16-yard TD pass to make it 28-6.

With five minutes left, an interception from Mount Zion's Jacob Harvey sealed the game.

Adams was 17-of-24 passing for 232 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for a touchdown. Trimble had nine catches for 109 yards, and McAtee caught four passes for 67 yards. Jayger Damarin led the run game with 89 yards on eight carries, including a 55-yard run.

Sullivan beats Argenta to remain unbeaten

SULLIVAN — It's a similar formula every game for Sullivan-Okaw Valley, and it's working.

Sullivan jumped out to an early lead behind the offense and throttled Argenta-Oreana with its defense in a 41-6 win.

Sullivan led 14-0 after the first quarter and 20-6 at half before 14 points in the third put the game away.

Aian Fryman led Sullivan with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, with Demarcus Moore adding 24 yards and a TD on three carries. Cooper Christensen was 6-of-11 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns, with Aiden Ballinger catching two balls for 91 yards and two touchdowns, and Kyle Corkill catching a 44-yard touchdown pass.

Moore and Hayden Moody each had 10 tackles — Moore added two sacks and Moody had three tackles for loss.

ALAH beats SVTC to improve to 4-0

ARTHUR — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 with a 55-14 win against Sangamon Valley/Tri-City.

The Knights (4-0, 4-0 Lincoln Prairie) are tied for the conference lead with Sullivan-Okaw Valley heading into next week's matchup at Cumberland.

ALAH was led against SVTC by Jayce Parsons with 120 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries to go along with a 31-yard passing touchdown to Connor Nettles. Also for the Knights, Landon Waldrop rushed 10 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns, and Maddix Strittett had 60 yards and two TDs on seven carries to go along with a team-leading 21 tackles.

Maroa rolls to easy win

RIVERTON — Kaiden Maurer led Maroa (4-0, 4-0 Sangamo) to its fourth straight running clock win to start the season with another near-perfect performance in a 68-6 win against Riverton.

Maurer was 11-of-13 passing for 132 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed once for a 56-yard TD. Andre Harden rushed four times for 40 yards and two TDs. Zayn Giles was Maurer's favorite target with 48 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Bulldogs drop fourth straight to start season

TOLONO — St. Teresa continued to struggle on defense and in the passing game in a loss to perennial powerhouse Unity, 42-21

Unity quarterback Dane Eisenmenger connected on several long passes, including a 49-yard TD pass to Jay Saunders late in the first half to make it 35-7. Eisenmenger had a 27-yard TD pass to Aiden Porter to make it 42-14 Unity (3-1) with seven minutes left.

St. Teresa (0-4) hasn't missed the playoffs since 2012, and this is the program's first four-game losing streak since losing in the final two games of the 2011 season and the first two of the 2012 season.

Shelbyville scores key CIC win in opener

SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville's defense clamped down in the second half and Tuscola had no answer for its offense in a 50-28 win that established the Rams as the team to beat in the conference.

Shelbyville (4-0, 1-0 CIC) is the only team in the conference without at least two losses. Tuscola fell to 1-3, but continued to show the type of offensive firepower that could be a problem for the rest of the conference.

The Warriors scored first on a Dylan Graves touchdown run, but then Shelbyville scored three straight touchdowns to take a 22-7 lead late in the first quarter. All three touchdowns came on runs by Brody Boehm, who led the Rams with 132 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Tuscola roared back to pull with 22-20 with back-to-back second quarter touchdowns — one by Jordan Quinn and the other by Graves.

The Rams, though, struck once more before half — an 81-yard TD pass from Boehm to Jack Jokish to make it 28-20 at half.

In the second half, the Rams fed their running game, which racked up 314 yards on 43 carries. Caden Shasteen, who rushed for 66 yards, scored on a 28-yard TD run, then Landon Wallis, who had 109 yards rushing, had scoring runs of 5 and 27 to finish the Shelbyville scoring.

Clinton upends Central A&M in CIC opener

MOWEAQUA — Clinton batted down a last-second pass from the 18-yard-line to hold on to a 28-20 come-from-behind win in the opening week of Central Illinois Conference play.

Touchdowns runs from Drew Damery and Evan Piersall gave Central A&M (2-2, 0-1 CIC) a 14-7 halftime lead, and the Raiders led 20-14 after an 11-yard touchdown run from Piersall in the third quarter.

But Clinton (2-2, 1-0) answered with a Tristin Potts 10-yard touchdown run to give Clinton its first lead, 21-20, and the Maroons made it an eight-point lead on a 12-yard run from Mason Walker.

Dawson Graves led Clinton with 105 yards rushing on 9 carries, including a 70-yard rushing TD in the third quarter, and also had three catches for 56 yards. Potts had 94 yards on 16 carries, and Walker had 48 yards on 9 carries to go along with 7-of-12 passing for 108 yards.

A&M was led by Piersall with 162 yards rushing on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Maddix Plain had four catches for 82 yards, and Hunter White led the defense with nine tackles. Carter Thomas had seven tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception.

Warrensburg tops Meridian in close one

MACON — Warrensburg-Latham began Central Illinois Conference play with a hard-fought 20-16 win against Meridian to even its overall record at 2-2.

The Cardinals, who improved to 1-0 in the CIC, were coming off a tough loss to Sherrard, 24-15. Warrensburg will face a tough test next week against the conference's only unbeaten team, Shelbyville.

Meridian fell to 1-3, 0-1 CIC.

Lincoln drops Manual

LINCOLN — Ki'on Carson ran for 120 yards and three TDs and Paytan Bunner 87 yards and two scores in Lincoln's 48-12 victory over Peoria Manual.

The Railsplitters (3-1) got 82 yards passing from Darren Stevens.

