Week 4 high school football scores from around Central Illinois

AREA
Chatham Glenwood 14, MacArthur 0 (2nd)
Maroa-Forsyth 24, Virden North Mac 6 (2nd)
Vandalia 12, Pana 7 (2nd)
Central Catholic 20, Pontiac 6 (2nd)
University High 10, Lanphier 0 (2nd)
Peoria High 14, Bloomington 14 (2nd)
Normal Community 10, Danville 6 (2nd)
PBL 12, Dwight 8 (2nd)
Manteno 48, Streator 0 (4th)
SHG 28, Rochester 7 (2nd)
Mattoon at Monticello (Saturday, 2 p.m.)
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Prairie Central 20, IVC 0 (2nd)
Olympia at Rantoul
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Eureka 24, Tri-Valley 14 (2nd)
GCMS 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0 (2nd)
El Paso-Gridley 0, Fieldcrest 0 (2nd)
LeRoy at Heyworth
Ridgeview at Fisher
Oblong at Tremont
Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour 7, Charelston 0 (1st)
Taylorville at Effingham (canceled)
Mount Zion 44, Lincoln 0 (2nd)
Central Illnois
Meridian 14, Clinton 14 (half)
St. Teresa 49, Shelbyville 6 (2nd)
Central A&M 22, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0 (2nd)
Tuscola 8, Warrensburg-Latham 7 (2nd)
Lincoln Prairie
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10, Arcola 7 (2nd)
Argenta-Oreana at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Villa Grove-Heritage 7, Sangamon Valley 6 (2nd)
Tri-County at Cumberland