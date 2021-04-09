 Skip to main content
Week 4 high school football scores from around Central Illinois
Week 4 high school football scores from around Central Illinois

AREA

Chatham Glenwood 14, MacArthur 0 (2nd)

Maroa-Forsyth 24, Virden North Mac 6 (2nd)

Vandalia 12, Pana 7 (2nd)

Central Catholic 20, Pontiac 6 (2nd)

University High 10, Lanphier 0 (2nd)

Peoria High 14, Bloomington 14 (2nd) 

Normal Community 10, Danville 6 (2nd)

PBL 12, Dwight 8 (2nd)

Manteno 48, Streator 0 (4th)

SHG 28, Rochester 7 (2nd)

Mattoon at Monticello (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Prairie Central 20, IVC 0 (2nd)

Olympia at Rantoul

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Eureka 24, Tri-Valley 14 (2nd)

GCMS 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0 (2nd)

El Paso-Gridley 0, Fieldcrest 0 (2nd)

LeRoy at Heyworth

Ridgeview at Fisher

Oblong at Tremont

Apollo

Mahomet-Seymour 7, Charelston 0 (1st)

Taylorville at Effingham (canceled)

Mount Zion 44, Lincoln 0 (2nd)

Central Illnois

Meridian 14, Clinton 14 (half)

St. Teresa 49, Shelbyville 6 (2nd)

Central A&M 22, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0 (2nd)

Tuscola 8, Warrensburg-Latham 7 (2nd)

Lincoln Prairie

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10, Arcola 7 (2nd)

Argenta-Oreana at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Villa Grove-Heritage 7, Sangamon Valley 6 (2nd)

Tri-County at Cumberland

