Conference play begin in both the Apollo and Central Illinois Conference in Week 4, while MacArthur faces a key Central State 8 matchup for its playoff hopes.

Here’s a look at the top matchups in the area for Week 4:

MacArthur (1-2, 1-2 Central State 8) at Normal University (2-1, 2-1 Central State 8)

After going 3-6 and missing out on the playoffs last year, U High looked at its results, saw a 14-9 loss to the Generals, and circled this one as a must-win this year to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. It’s likely a must-win for both teams to make the postseason. MacArthur opened the season with an impressive win against Springfield Southeast, but has suffered two straight losses since. The Generals have two of the Central State 8’s best offensive weapons in freshman running back Myson Johnson-Cook and senior quarterback Cameron France, and a defense capable of making big plays, but that has been worn down by deeper teams in the second half the last two weeks. U High hasn’t beaten MacArthur in its five seasons in the CS8.

Springfield Lanphier (0-3, 0-2 Central State 8) at Eisenhower (0-3, 0-3 Central State 8)

EIsenhower broke a long losing streak in 2021 with a home win against Lanphier, but lost on the road to the Lions last year, 30-18. Both teams have struggled out of the gate against stronger opponents. Darion Alexander has shown he can be a weapon for the Panthers’ offense — he had 98 yards receiving against Glenwood, including a 58-yard catch.

Mt. Zion (3-0) at Taylorville (3-0)

The Braves’ offense has been unstoppable through three games, with the passing game so full of weapons that few teams will have enough quality defensive backs for there not to be a mismatch, especially if they decide they need to double Brayden Trimble — which is probably necessary. Last week, Trimble had 181 yards receiving and caught two of Makobi Adams' five TD passes. Taylorville’s defense has led its three wins, allowing a total of 19 points in the three games. But none of the teams have had offenses the caliber of Mount Zion.

Clinton (1-2) at Central A&M (2-1)

Central A&M is coming off a confidence-building win against St. Teresa heading into Central Illinois Conference play against Clinton. Drew Damery has carried the Raiders’ offense on the ground (286 yards, 4 TDs) and through the air (349 yards, 4 TDs), with plenty of help from Maddix Plain (146 yards receiving, 3 TDs) and Carter Thomas (100 yards rushing, 83 yards receiving). Clinton is coming off two straight losses, but both were to playoff teams from last year (Downs Tri-Valley and Eureka). Led by Mason Walker and Trustin Potts, Clinton has the offensive firepower to be dangerous.

Tuscola (1-2) at Shelbyville (3-0)

Tuscola scheduled some tough non-conference opponents and enters Central Illinois Conference play against the team that has looked like the conference favorite through the first three games — Shelbyville. Tuscola has had no trouble scoring (36 points per game), but has given up more points than any team in the conference (117). The Warriors have played three good opponents (6-3 combined record), but it won’t get any easier against a Shelbyville team averaging 42.6 points. The Rams’ Brody Boehm has been effective both passing and running, throwing for eight touchdowns and rushing for three in three games.

Argenta-Oreana (1-2, 1-2 Lincoln Prairie) at Sullivan-Okaw Valley (3-0, 3-0 Lincoln Prairie)

Argenta broke a 22-game losing streak that dated back to 2021 with last week’s win against Arcola. With an offense led by quarterback Ethan Mahan and a strong running game that includes Tyler Orros and Jamario Barbee, the Bombers beat Arcola on a touchdown and two-point conversion with 14 seconds left. But Argenta didn’t get much time to celebrate, with a trip to unbeaten Sullivan-Okaw Valley for Week 3. Sullivan blew out Arcola in Week 2, then knocked off defending Lincoln Prairie champion Cumberland last week. The one-two punch of quarterback Cooper Christensen and running back Aian Fryman has been devastating, helping lead an offense that’s racked up 42 points per game. But the defense has been just as good, allowing a conference-low 14.3 points per game.

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City (2-1, 2-1 Lincoln Prairie) at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (3-0, 3-0 Lincoln Prairie)

The Lincoln Prairie’s two biggest pleasant surprises to start the season will match up. SVTC followed up a 12-8 win against Tri-County in the weather-challenged opener with a 41-14 loss to Cumberland, but bounced back with its best performance of the season to beat Cerro Gordo-Bement, 28-16. ALAH’s first three opponents have a combined 2-7 record, but Landon Waldrop and Jace Parsons have shown the ability to make plays on both sides of the ball. If ALAH can pull off the win and go to 4-0, it’ll be for the first time since 2004.

Mahomet Seymour (2-1) at Charleston (3-0)

Charleston returns home and starts Apollo play against one of the conference’s top teams in Mahomet-Seymour. Mahomet has two straight undefeated Apollo titles and its only loss this season is to unbeaten Morton. Charleston had its toughest test so far this season last week against Jerseyville and passed it, winning 30-18. It’s been a similar formula each game for the Trojans, with Luke Bonstetter spreading the ball around through the air, but mostly to his favorite receivers — Langdon King (188 yards receiving, 3 TDs) and Luke Nelson (103 yards receiving) — and Brett Spour serving as the workhorse in the running game ( 426 yards rushing, 5 TDs and over 100 yards in each game). This is the first of three straight games for the Trojans in Charleston — they’ll host Effingham in Week 5 and play Mattoon in the Coles County Clash at Eastern Illinois in Week 6.

