Week 4 rewind: Lincoln Praire Conference wide open with Arcola defeat of Class 1A No. 4 Cumberland

ARCOLA — The last time Arcola football defeated Toledo Cumberland, the two teams were in the Little Okaw Conference, Arcola in the Northwest Division and Cumberland in the Southeast.

In the two meetings since the the Lincoln Prairie Conference was created, the Pirates have controlled the Purple Riders, winning 28-26 in 2019 and shutting out Arcola in the spring 12-0.

Cumberland entered Friday's match undefeated and as No. 4 ranked team in Class 1A in the latest AP poll but Arcola was unfazed by that and used the recent setbacks as motivation.

"Toledo has had our number the past few years. I think our kids came in with a chip on their shoulder. They wanted to prove themselves," Arcola head football coach Nick Lindsey said. "Our kids were fired up and we knew it was a big game, keeping the conference winning streak going and remaining unbeaten in conference. It was big for us."

Arcola (2-2) won 20-14 on the road, using a strong running game to limit the clock and hold off a Cumberland rally.

"It was a heck of a ball game. Our kids came ready to play. That is a tough place to play against a really good team," Lindsey said. "I think our seniors really stepped up and led the way. We are happy to get out of there with a win and hopefully, it is the start of something that we can keep going."

Senior running back Jed Jones carried the load for the Riders, rushing the ball 33 times for 182 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Beau Edwards added 34 yards on the ground and a score. Kicker Kareem Trejo added field goals from 31 and 36 yards for Arcola.

"Jed knew going into it that we were going to have to get him the ball a lot. Part of the game plan was to control the clock and the running game is a big part of doing that," Lindsey said. "With the ball in his hands, as physical as he is, Jed's a tough back to bring down for four quarters. We relied on him, Beau Edwards and our offensive line to control the game and they all did a pretty good job of that."

Pirates running back Iysten Syfert scored to make it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter but Arcola had prepared for a situation like that.

"One thing we practice every week is onside kicks and onside kick returns so, fortunately for us, we were able to get the onside kick and we were able to seal the victory," Lindsey said.

CGB's Layfield stands out

Another Lincoln Prairie team finding their stride in Week 4 was Cerro Gordo-Bement (2-2), who ran over Sangamon Valley 48-0 on Friday.

"It was a nice feeling to get the win. The boys played well and we were ready to go from the beginning," Cerro Gordo head coach Nick Walker said. "The one think I never have to worry about these guys is their heart. From the start of the game to the end, I haven't had to worry about their heart in a game. They will play until the final whistle blows and they are always after it. They have the 'never say die' attitude."

Senior running back Cody Layfield had the Broncos up early as he scored four touchdowns while running for 186 yards on 16 carries. When asked to describe Layfield's running style, Walker saw an easy comparison.

"Have you ever played Madden? That's what he is like as a runner. He hits the hole hard but once he gets to the second level, we tell him to do his 'Cody Layfield things,'" Walker said. "He's tough to bring down. He's got power and he's got finesse. He's a tough runner."

Senior quarterback Colin Warren added two touchdowns running against Sangamon Valley and his play as a third-year starter continues to impress Walker.

"Colin has been playing really well for us too. He has stepped up this year in being able to manage the game. With Cody running the ball at tailback and having Colin at quarterback, good things are going to happen," Walker said. "Run first, pass second is usually what we want to do but with Colin passing the ball, we can throw the ball a lot better this year. He can run the option very well and he makes good decisions with the ball in his hand."

The Broncos picked up a forfeit victory against Carlyle in Week 2 and then had a tough loss on the road to Villa Grove, 42-35. They face another conference challenge in Week 5 against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, who defeated Tri-County 41-14 to improve to 1-3 on the season.

"(As a team,) we talked about Arcola beating Cumberland and that the conference is open right now. We have to play our game," Walker said "It was a really good game. I told them that this was the win I've been waiting for, the way they put everything together. We have a really good group of seniors. I think we are on the verge of of shocking some people but we have to take care of business when ALAH comes to town."

