 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 6 high school football scores from around Central Illinois
0 comments
breaking top story

Week 6 high school football scores from around Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}
Week 6 football

Pana's Max Lynch (6) carries the ball against Staunton during the teams' Week 6 game on Friday. For more photos and videos from Pana's game, coverage of MacArthur's game, photos and videos from Tuscola/Shelbyville, plus all the area scores and more, go to herald-review.com/sports.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

Apollo

Charleston 20, Mattoon 0 (2nd)

Effingham 43, Lincoln 0 (half)

Mahomet-Seymour 34, Taylorville 0 (2nd)

Mount Zion at Chillicothe IVC

Central Illinois

Central A&M 28, Clinton 0 (2nd)

St. Teresa 34, Meridian 7 (2nd)

Tuscola 21, Shelbyville 0 (2nd)

Warrensburg-Latham 34, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6 (2nd)

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 14, Villa Grove-Heritage 0 (1st)

Argenta-Oreana at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Cumberland

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Tri-County

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Others

Normal West 0, Normal Community 0 (half)

Central Catholic at Prairie Central 

MacArthur 41, Peoria Manual 0 (4th)

Rochester 22, Glenwood 0 (1st)

Jacksonville 28, University High 0 (half)

SHG 34, Springfield 12 (2nd)

St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello (Saturday)

Olympia at Pontiac

Maroa-Forsyth at Auburn

Williamsville 39, Athens 0 (2nd)

Pana 14, Staunton 0 (2nd)

Dwight at Momence

Robinson 39, Marshall 14 (2nd)

Newton 41, Lawrenceville 6 (2nd)

Nokomis 20, Red Bud 0 (2nd)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News