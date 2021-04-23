Week 6 high school football scores from around Central Illinois

Apollo
Charleston 20, Mattoon 0 (2nd)
Effingham 43, Lincoln 0 (half)
Mahomet-Seymour 34, Taylorville 0 (2nd)
Mount Zion at Chillicothe IVC
Central Illinois
Central A&M 28, Clinton 0 (2nd)
St. Teresa 34, Meridian 7 (2nd)
Tuscola 21, Shelbyville 0 (2nd)
Warrensburg-Latham 34, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6 (2nd)
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 14, Villa Grove-Heritage 0 (1st)
Argenta-Oreana at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Cumberland
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Tri-County
Others
Normal West 0, Normal Community 0 (half)
Central Catholic at Prairie Central
MacArthur 41, Peoria Manual 0 (4th)
Rochester 22, Glenwood 0 (1st)
Jacksonville 28, University High 0 (half)
SHG 34, Springfield 12 (2nd)
St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello (Saturday)
Olympia at Pontiac
Maroa-Forsyth at Auburn
Williamsville 39, Athens 0 (2nd)
Pana 14, Staunton 0 (2nd)
Dwight at Momence
Robinson 39, Marshall 14 (2nd)
Newton 41, Lawrenceville 6 (2nd)
Nokomis 20, Red Bud 0 (2nd)