DECATUR — The Mount Zion girls basketball team used a familiar formula to beat Chatham Glenwood and claim the Class 3A Eisenhower Regional title, but has a tall task looming ahead.

Denver Anderson scored 26 points and Mount Zion's defense did the rest in a 48-44 win, giving the Braves their second regional title since 2019-20 and just the fourth since 2003.

Mount Zion advanced to Tuesday's Rochester Sectional, where the Braves (23-8) will take on powerhouse Lincoln (32-0) — ranked No. 2 in Class 3A. Mount Zion has lost two Lincoln twice this season, on Dec. 13 by 40 and Jan. 31 by 37.

Against Glenwood, Mount Zion took control in the second quarter. After taking an 11-8 lead after a quarter, the Braves outscored Glenwood 15-8 in the second to take a 26-16 lead at half. Glenwood kept it close, but could never overtake the Braves.

Lincoln remains unbeaten

BLOOMINGTON – At the Bloomington Regional, Lincoln forced 34 Champaign Central turnovers and scored the game’s first 22 points on its way to a 74-37 victory.

“The press is kind of our signature. It helps feed our defense,” said junior Becca Heitzig. “We always say let the defense be your offense, and that’s what we try to do.”

The second-ranked Railers moved to 32-0 and will face Mount Zion at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal of the Rochester Sectional.

“Lincoln is a defensive town,” said All-State junior guard Kloe Froebe. “Every game we’ve got to take pride in the Lincoln on the front of our jersey. Lincoln is defense. We work hard. Our defense leads our offense.”

A Jenna Bowman 3-pointer and buckets from Tori Geriets, Taryn Stoltzenburg and Heitzig handed Lincoln a 9-0 advantage.

Kloe Froebe scored nine first-quarter points and Geriets six as the Railers’ margin stood at 27-7.

Totaling 13 points and six rebounds in the second quarter alone, Froebe keyed Lincoln to a 49-16 halftime cushion.

“My kids play such hard defense,” Railers coach Taylor Rohrer said. “They love to create their offense off of our defense. When we have the opportunity, we definitely like to get that easy layup and jump right back into our defense.”

Froebe finished with game highs of 33 points and nine rebounds. Yet her teammates do anything but stand around and watch when their star has the ball.

“A lot of us have played since we were like in second grade,” Heitzig said. “So we’ve had that chemistry, and we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. That helps us play well together.”

“I could talk on and on about this team. Our chemistry is crazy,” said Froebe. “We’re all best friends. You may not believe me, but it’s true. It could be any girl on our team, and we know everything that’s going on in their lives.”

Heitzig scored 12 points and Geriets 10 in support of Froebe.

“Kloe is such a team player. She believes in her teammates,” Rohrer said. “She’s so good at creating things for her teammates. She gets them open looks, they make a couple shots and it opens her right back up. She knows that’s how you win basketball games.”

CLASS 2A

Pana advances to sectionals

WARRENSBURG — After last year's run to a third-place finish at state, Pana is off to another postseason run.

Chloe Ashcraft had 17 points and Anna Beyers added 15 in a 50-28 win against Tolono Unity in the Class 2A Warrensburg Regional.

Pana (23-9) advanced to face Teutopolis at 6 p.m. in the Pana Sectional.

CLASS 1A

Tuscola advances

CATLIN — Tuscola's incredible season continued with a 51-45 win against Salt Fork in the finals of the Class 1A Catlin Regional.

With the win, Tuscola improved to 32-1. The Warriors will face Effingham St. Anthony at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Casey-Westfield Sectional semifinals. St. Anthony handed Tuscola its only loss this season — 57-37 on Feb. 6.

Against Salt Fork, Harley Woodard had 20 points, with 13 coming in the opening quarter to help Tuscola build a 17-10 lead — the lead stayed around that margin the rest of the game.

Mount Pulaski wins

MOUNT PULASKI — Mount Pulaski won its own regional with a 58-47 win against Cerro Gordo-Bement.

The Hilltoppers advanced to play Cissna Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lexington Sectional.

Neoga cruises to title

NEOGA — Following last year's third-place finish in Class 1A, Neoga appears poised for a a return trip after storming to the Neoga Regional title with a 60-36 win against Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City.

The Indians (30-6) will face Shiloh/Tri-County in the Casey-Westfield sectional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Neoga won the regular season matchup 54-36 on Dec. 6.

Neoga wasted no time against CHBC, jumping to a 37-14 lead at half. Brynn and Sydney Richards, and also Allison Sampson and Sydney Hakman, had 12 points.