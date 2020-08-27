A little bit of flair and a lot of game for St. Teresa sophomore golfer Cody Dodson

“That’s what makes him good is he’s willing to step outside the box to try to put in a good score down," McClellan said.

The length of the drive, Dodson learned, didn't show up on the scorecards.

“There were times where I just wanted to bomb it down there but I realized I wasn’t going to win many tournaments doing that," he said. "I needed to be more accurate."

He's still learning the ins and outs of the game and refining his skills. He spends plenty of time doing so — he said he golfed 10 hours a day in the summer. Dodson picked up the sport about a year-and-a-half ago. He played travel baseball in the summer, but was hit in the elbow with a ball, which he said was key in the switch to golf.

Now, Dodson is all in.

“What makes him a talented golfer is he’s willing to put in the work," McClellan said.

Even with the talent and the dedication to golf, his panache shines through. He's chatty on the course, bounces from tee box to fairway to green and onto the next hole. If Dodson is on the course, he's a bit hard to miss in ways that aren't at all boastful, but rather a young golfer enjoying the moment.