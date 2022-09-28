After finishing fifth last season, St. Teresa golfer Cody Dodson knows he can do more at state

DECATUR — St. Teresa senior Cody Dodson is making one last trip through the boys golf postseason starting this week.

Dodson is looking for his third trip to state after making it his freshman and junior years. He lost his chance his sophomore year to COVID-19 cancellation.

Last season, Dodson emerged as one of the top high school golfers in Illinois, finishing fifth overall at the two-day Class 1A tournament.

But even the most motivated golfer can feel a little run down after four years of similar competition as opportunities at the college level quickly approach.

"Cody has got schools coming at him to come play golf for him and he's done this for four years. By the time you are a senior, you've played the same courses over and over again," St. Teresa head golf coach Mike McClellan said. "The trick is to keep him motivated and Cody does Cody. He is the one who carries the major load of the water for the team."

Dodson finds his motivation through a mental adjustment he makes when he plays. He's not playing against the other golfers in his group; he's up against something bigger.

"I don't really look at it with a competition (with other golfers); I think of it as a competition between myself and the golf course. I don't worry about the field as I do what I do," Dodson said. "I got a lot of confidence from the end of last year and it showed me that I can definitely go back and do it again. I'm definitely feeling better about my chances this year than I was last year."

On Sept. 20, the Bulldogs — Dodson, seniors Drake Long and Carson Kernaghan and junior Elliott Trotter — won the Central Illinois Conference tournament held at Moweaqua Golf Course. Dodson was first overall with a score of 69, five shots ahead of Clinton's Brooks Cluver.

"I think the season has gone all right at the beginning of the year and at the end, the boys won conference," Dodson said. "That one was big. That's our first 18-hole win for us in my four years. Everything was clicking. The greens weren't the best but we had some guys on the team making some putts. It all came together for one day."

St. Teresa's postseason began Wednesday at the Monticello Regional held at the University of Illinois' Orange Course in Savoy. Their local competition included Meridian, Monticello, Central A&M, Pana and Shelbyville.

Sectionals are hosted by Mason City Illini Central at Country Hills Golf Course in Greenview, located about 20 minutes northwest of Athens. The 1A state meet is again at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington on Oct. 7-8.

Dodson has plans to play golf in college and will announce his college intentions and verbally commit this weekend.

"I've had a bunch of conversations with coaches and I've made my decision," Dodson said. "(The recruiting process) was fun but a little nerve-racking. I realized that the coaches coming to watch me golf, they weren't too worried about the scores. They want to see your attitude on the course. That took the pressure off of me."

Looking back over his high school career, Dodson can pinpoint when he made the switch from state qualifier to contending for a state title.

"I started playing golf not so long ago and I got increasingly better and then I plateaued. I was really mad about plateauing. I realized that in order to get better I needed to let it go and then I was able to get better," Dodson said. "You just have to have fun. I used to have a hot head and I kind of figured it out when I wasn't having fun. If you aren't having fun, what is the point of playing golf?"