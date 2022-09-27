After going 17-1, Maroa-Forsyth boys golf has momentum for postseason

MAROA — At the time, Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham head golf coach Meg Hickey didn't realize what she had sitting right in front of her.

Hickey teaches at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School and, from time to time, she would bring up the golf team in class.

"She was my social studies teacher and she would talk about the golf team when she was bantering with us in class," Maroa senior golfer Tyler Davis said. "I was big on baseball at the time but I always loved golf. She kind of pushed it towards us and gave us the idea to pursue it, just by talking about the team. It sounded like fun and over the years, we have taken it more seriously, but it is still fun."

Davis, along with friends Ryan Crowe and Grant Reid, told Hickey that they were going to join the golf team in high school and initially, she didn't believe it.

"I had them as students and they used to give me a hard time. When they told me that they were going out for the golf team, I really thought they were kind of joking around," Hickey said. "I didn't realize that they actually were golfers. It was great to see them out freshman year. They have been a special group and they will definitely be missed."

Now seniors, the trio is trying to make a deep run in the golf playoffs, which begin with regionals on Wednesday, and advance to the Class 2A State Golf Tournament that is at Weibring Golf Club in Normal on Oct. 7 and 8.

Davis qualified for state last season as Crowe and Reid fell short at sectionals. This season, the Trojans are 17-1 in nine-hole competitions and at the Sangamo Conference meet, Davis (third), Crowe (seventh) and Reid (eighth) each finished in the top 10.

"They came into the season with some pretty big expectations after the last couple of years. At conference, they just missed (the championship) but the guys played excellently," Hickey said. "They played in terrible conditions, it was raining and windy. They felt that they played their best in those conditions. We just missed getting first place by four strokes."

As the team's No. 1 golfer, Davis has felt some pressure from Crowe and Reid.

"(Ryan and Grant) have been playing phenomenally and they have put some stress on me to play well," Davis said. "It is making me improve. I like that challenge. They have improved by three or four strokes on their average this year. It is great to see them grow and we push each other."

Crowe's improvement has him ready for the playoffs and possibly state.

"I have had state on my mind ever since last year. I fell short at sectionals and I just kept working and I would love a chance to compete at state," Crowe said. "Whatever happens happens, but I've been working hard to get there. I'm going to try to do my best and stay confident through all of the playoff rounds. Hopefully I have a chance to compete."

Bumping up to 2A

The co-op between Maroa-Forsyth and Warrensburg-Latham pushes the team to Class 2A. It will host a regional at Hickory Point Golf Course on Wednesday that includes Clinton, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Quincy Notre Dame, Rochester, Springfield High and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

"We have to bump up classes and it puts us in a really tough regional," Hickey said. "I've seen some of their (opponent's) scores and if the guys can play like they can, we have a chance to go as a team to sectionals."

Reid had his own state experience last spring as an outfielder on the Trojans baseball team, that was 32-3 last season and finished fourth at state. He's also experienced at Hickory Point.

"Especially being my senior year, it is really good to have regionals here (at Hickory Point)," he said. "I know this course like the back of my hand so hopefully and I can go out and hit good shots and post a low score."

Wednesday's forecast has a high of 65 degrees with a lot of sun and wind gusts getting up to 17 miles per hour. They got experience in the windy conditions at Hickory Point during a nine-hold match with St. Teresa and Clinton on Monday.

"In fall golf, it is always going to be like this. I've made it to sectionals the last three years and it is always 20-miles-an-hour winds, cold and sometimes rainy," Reid said. "You always expect the wind to be there in fall."

Hickey is confident that the team can get out of regionals as a group relying on their experience and maturity.

"Golf is a big mental game and so I think they need to come out (at regionals) and realize that it is not going to be perfect," she said. "If they hit a bad shot, they can recover from it and then move onto the next one."