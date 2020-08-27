After looking up to other Charleston golfers, Pierson Smith gets to lead the team

MATTOON — When Pierson Smith was entering high school, his older brother Preston Smith was helping the Trojans win the first of two straight Class 2A state titles.
Now the only senior that has played all four years for the Trojans, Smith is enjoying the leadership role.
He had a good role model.
Preston finished 12th at state as a junior and was the top golfer for the Trojans at the 2018 state tournament at Wiebring Golf Club in Normal with a 74, good for fifth place. Now he's a golfer on the Eastern Illinois University team.
"I looked up to (Preston) and I am trying to be the best player like him," Pierson said. "I started trying when I got to high school, but I have been playing almost my whole life."
Pierson finished 25th at the IESA state tournament in eighth grade and was a contributor for the Trojans as a sophomore. Last year, Pierson helped lead the team to state again and shot an 80 to lead the team on day one of the tournament, but the Trojans didn't advance to the second day.
But Smith said, after three years of looking up to other golfers, it's his turn.
"The responsibility doesn’t bother me," said Pierson. "I do like the pressure. I feel I play a lot better when I have the pressure on me."
Charleston coach Scott Dow is pleased with Pierson's leadership.
“He has helped out the younger kids a lot just with some of the situations that he has been in over the years,” said Dow. “He talked to them about the difference in playing the ball down. He has been very consistent. I am proud the fact he has shown some leadership and helped some of the younger and less experienced golfers out.“
Though Pierson is the only four-year player, he's glad he's not the only senior. Three football players, all seniors, joined in Cade Landrus, Sam Schuette and Peyton Daugherty.
“I was really excited (that there is a golf season), especially because all of my senior buddies are playing with me,” said Pierson. “I am excited they came on the team and I am glad we are getting better together instead of just me.”
Pierson, who said he was elated to have a season at all, started the year with a 37 in a five-stroke loss to Effingham St. Anthony at the Charleston Country Club. Tuesday he struggled on two holes and finished with a 43 in a four-stroke loss to Mattoon, then shot a 40 on Wednesday.
“I didn’t play too well,” said Pierson of Tuesday’s match at Meadowview Golf Course. “I just got in some trouble when I knew I should have played it safe.”
Pierson's troubles were on Nos. 13 and No 14, where he had a 7 and an 8, respectively.
"He played really well Tuesday except for two holes. He struggled on them and got into a bad spot and tried to get out,” Dow said. “Otherwise he probably ends under 40. I don’t think he has played the back nine a ton. The back nine can be fun, but also fun when you have played it a lot and you know what you are doing. As hard as it is if you get out of position you can have the ball bounce three or four times and get into trouble and you don’t even think you are going there.”
Charelston's golf regional will likely take place Oct. 23 and 24.
“My goal is to win regional and hopefully play the best as I can,” said Pierson, who also plays on the tennis team. “Golf is my favorite sport. I just like going out there and having fun and whacking the ball and having fun with my friends.”
He said his short game is his strength.
“I need to work on my drives — Tuesday they were going a little more right than I wanted,” said Pierson.
The Apollo Conference meet is Sept. 28 at the Lincoln Elks Golf Club, which is the biggest meet of the season according to Pierson.
Charleston played host to Mount Zion on Thursday and will play the Braves Friday at the South Side Country Club in Decatur.
PHOTOS: Charleston vs. Mattoon golf at Meadowview
Mattoon Charleston Golf 4 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 5 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 6 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 7 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 8 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 9 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 10 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 11 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 12 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 13 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 14 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 15 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 16 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 17 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 18 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 19 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 20 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 21 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 22 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 23 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 24 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 25 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 26 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 27 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 28 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 29 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 30 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 31 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 32 08.25.20.JPG
Mattoon Charleston Golf 33 08.25.20.JPG
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!