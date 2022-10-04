Behind senior Will Ross, the Monticello boys golf team looks to continue historic season at state

MONTICELLO — Monticello senior Will Ross and the rest of the Sages boys golf team have been checking things off their goals list all season.

After finishing eighth as a team at last year's Class 1A State Tournament, the group wanted to make some history this season.

They started by winning the Illini Prairie Conference championship, which sets the table for the postseason. It was the first boys golf IPC title.

"Everything starts for us with conference," Monticello head golf coach Andrew Turner said. "That's our starting point and we want to prepare everything coming to that point and then moving forward. That was exciting to get that first one."

Next was regionals, where the Sages were winners by 39 strokes over second-place St. Teresa, 336-375, at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy.

At Monday's sectional, the Sages were sectional champs for the second time in program history, finishing four strokes ahead of Illini West, 327-331. The Sages made some history as the first team to sweep the three major tournaments before going into Friday's state tournament.

"It was a huge goal of mine this year because this is the first year we have ever won conference, won regionals and won sectionals," Ross said. "Last year, we had second at sectionals and we felt like we could have won that. It was nice to win that and get a little revenge."

Sectionals were held at Country Hills Golf Course in Greenview, a 1.5 hour drive for the Sages. Ross and the group were unfamiliar with the course beforehand.

"We played a practice round on Sunday and that was the first time I had ever been on that course," Ross said. "It was pretty straightforward but we could have easily gone high there. We all played our butts off and we put in a lot of preparation going into that."

Monday's scoring group included Ross (78), the team's senior leader, and a group of three sophomores -- Kross Reynolds (81), Maddux Quick (81) and Andrew Neef (87)

"It was nice this season because they all stepped into their roles in a huge way," Ross said. "They were out here every day in the summer and I even saw them out here on Christmas break. They are great guys and we all get along like a family.

"I really enjoy the team side of it. If I was at sectionals or state by myself, I wouldn't enjoy it as much because I don't have the brotherhood with me."

The two-day 1A state tournament starts Friday and is played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. State features 12 teams made up of three advancing teams from each of the four sectionals. To make the second day of competition on Saturday, the Sages have to be in the top eight after day one.

The team played an event at Prairie Vista this season to get more experience with the course and Ross played there in summer competition.

"I shot a 78 there. I also played there this summer and I played really well there," Ross said. "There are a couple holes that kind of got me this summer that I'm looking forward to in our practice round to get them down. I think we should have a really good shot. "

Ross is eager to improve upon his state experience last season. He shot a first round 74, good for a tie of seventh place after day one. But on day two, he struggled and shot a 79 to drop down to a tie for 16th place overall.

"My state experience last year was super fun. It was a blast to play with all the guys I played with all summer at state," Ross said. "I didn't finish how I wanted to last year. I had a rough couple of holes at the end so I'm looking to get some revenge this year.

"I want to get a top five at state and that's been a huge goal of mine. For the team, the goal is to make the second day for sure and we will try to get into the top five as well."

Ross has already had a great state experience as a part of the Sages second-place finishing basketball team, but the pressure for his final high school golf tournament feels a little different.

"There is nothing left to lose at this point. Regionals and sectionals are survive and advance and at state, you can play and have fun," Ross said. "We are looking to do something special. We have the talent definitely and we are looking forward to it. We want it to be Friday already."