Car seats, a knee injury, a pandemic and everything in between: Charleston's Hannah Harpster's quest for a state golf appearance

CHARLESTON — Perhaps there were golf matches last season that Hannah Harpster should have watched from the sideline.
Her right knee was a problem, she knew it as a junior on the Charleston girls golf team last year and has known it since bumping knees with an opposing player when she was playing freshman basketball.
The damage only got worse during a collision in a softball game in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina last summer. But Harpster is a bit of a grinder and even more of a golf fiend; it's in her family's blood. Her father, Randy Harpster, coached boys golf at Charleston for five years and won two state championships, and is an avid player.
If Hannah Harpster, now a senior, runs into a problem in her game, she's more inclined to work it out than to seek help. Consider that a last resort. Randy was a stubborn athlete as a baseball player at Lake Land and then at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tenn. after that. So it made sense that Hannah pushed through the pain in her knee like she works through problems on the course.
Her knee issues didn't stop her from being the medalist at the Class 1A Bethany (Okaw Valley) Regional, which was key in Charleston winning the whole thing.
“Playing basically on one leg," Randy said.
Then came sectionals — the last road bump before what should have been a slam-dunk appearance at state. Finally, the pain caught up to her. She couldn't get from the practice bench to the tee without her knee locking up, buckling and creating such an intense pain that tears ran down her face.
She withdrew from the event. No chance to win the sectional, which Randy said she would have done well at, and no state berth.
“I tried to go warm up and it immediately would keep buckling and locking. It just didn’t work," Hannah said.
She had surgery in December to correct a torn meniscus, floating cartilage and to have knee plica scraped. Hannah played some golf over the summer, dedicating more time to it than softball, her second sport and the source of the injury in South Carolina.
Occasionally there's some lingering pain, but she's not worried about that.
"That’s common, though," Harpster said. "Nothing can be perfect even after you fix it."
She ignores it for the most part, instead focusing on the game that she's been playing or watching since she was old enough to be buckled into a car seat and transported to the course.
Her goal is to play in college and she's had contact, Randy said, with a handful of schools including Eastern Illinois and Millikin.
So here is Hannah with plans on avenging an injury-shortened junior season with a state appearance as a high school swan song, only to be met with a once-in-a-century global pandemic that has altered the Illinois High School Association's schedule and leaves the reality of crowning a state champion, or even having a state meet, very much in question.
Not exactly how she envisioned her final two years as a high school golfer.
“I’m just trying to make the best of it," she said. "Our team is always laughing and having fun at practice but we take it seriously enough that we go against each other for practice. We’re all just trying to push through everything."
On Tuesday during a four-team match at Southside Country Club in Decatur, Randy kept a close eye on his daughter as she shot a 45 on the nine-hole course, good for third-best overall. No longer is Hannah the kid blasting plastic golf balls into the air with a plastic set of clubs. She's one of the top golfers in the area with eyes on an appearance — at minimum — at what she hopes is the state meet.
She's spent her entire life playing golf from car seat trips to the course to her senior year in a pandemic-ravaged world that requires the use of a face mask every second except when she's hitting. Randy said she spends time hitting with Eastern Illinois University golf coach Mike Moncel, but doesn't rely on him to help her figure out what she chooses to try to figure out on her own.
Hannah has a lifetime of experience in the bank to rely on.
"She was talking knockdowns and cut shots since she was a little kid," Randy said.
First and foremost, Hannah wants to qualify for state as a team, and if that doesn't happen, she wants to go individually. That is, if there is a state meet at all.
“Hopefully we place at state or go to state for sure," she said. "Hopefully we have it."
