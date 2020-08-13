Charleston, Sullivan among golf contenders as high school season begins

“I think this year’s team is overall a better team than when we got fifth place,” said Richter. “We plan on winning conference and regional and place in the top three in the sectional. The seniors and other young kids have worked really, really hard and deserve to have a season."

There will be a friendly competition for the No. 1 spot.

“Based on what I have seen Rogers is probably the No. 1, but Westjohn and Ellis are all pretty close — they shoot anywhere from the mid-70s to low 80s depending on the day,” said Sullivan coach Ben Richter. “Dwyer came in with a low round of nine with a 37 last year. We have five or six more that play around bogie golf. We should be pretty solid this year.”

Rogers did plenty of golfing over the summer, placing third in the junior/senior division at the Central Illinois Golf League Summer Championship at the Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.