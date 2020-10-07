Charleston's Hannah Harpster leads the Trojans to 8th straight girls golf regional title

Harpster’s mentality going into her final regional was to find some peace on her home course.

“My coach told me to just go in to today and have some fun and it's my last regional as a senior. He told me to try to relax and that's what I did and had some fun with it,” she said. “I would say my drives and my iron shots are going good today and my putting was saving a lot of things. My chipping was probably the hard part.

“I've been playing out here (at Charleston) since the prep tour started when I was in middle school and it's really my home course.”

Harpster got a lot of help from her teammates, particularly sophomore Madeline Sanders who shot a 95 on Wednesday. Rounding out the top scorers were juniors Rileigh Babbs (100), Taryn Pearson (101), Stacy Zerbst (101) and Tesa Brown (105).

“Madeline is a sophomore and it is just her second year playing since she didn't play before her freshman year and she has definitely stepped up so much and played awesome. She shot a 50 on the front and a 45 on the back, which I think is her best,” Harpster said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Having so many golfers with scores bunched together is a key strength, said Charleston girls golf coach Todd Keating.