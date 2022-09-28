Check out the Central Illinois boys golfers that advanced at regionals

DECATUR -- Led by senior Will Ross, Monticello's boys golf team claimed their first regional title since 2006 at the Class 1A Monticello Regional held at the University of Illinois Orange Course.

Ross had a team-best score of 76, followed by Andrew Neef (83), Maddux Quick (83) and Evan Prahl (94).

The Sages finished head of St. Teresa (375) and Heyworth (379) as the three teams that moved on to the Mason City Illini Central Sectional on Monday.

St. Teresa's Cody Dodson shot a team-best 80, followed by Drake Long (96), Carson Kernaghan (98) and Elliott Trotter (101).

Golfers that advanced individually to sectionals included golfers from Okaw Valley (Trey Hall and Chase Creviston), Sullivan (Brett Bushue and Will Haegen), Meridian (Dillon Patterson and Nicholas Hunt), Central A&M (Tommy Taylor, Cole Steiling and Logan Ashley), and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (Rylan Rincker).

St. Anthony wins regional

Effingham St. Anthony won the team competition at the 1A Robinson Regional on Wednesday with a team score of 311, ahead of Mount Carmel (343) and Robinson (369).

The Bulldogs were led by Joey Trupiano with a score of 75. Michael Martelli shot a 77, Preston Phillips had a 79 and Lane Ludwig shot an 80.

Advancing as individuals to the St. Anthony Sectional were Altamont's Avery Jahraus (86) and Teutopolis' Kole Ohnesorge (88) and Ethan Thoele (91).

CLASS 2A

Three Trojans advance

Three Maroa-Forsyth golfers advanced to sectionals at the Maroa-Forsyth regional at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.

Tyler Davis (73), Grant Reid (73) and Ryan Crowe (79) will each move on to next week's Bartonville Limestone Sectional. Davis in second behind medalist Jake Baldin, from Springfield High.

Advancing to sectionals as individuals were Clinton's Brooks Cluver (74) and Noah Dalton (82).

Mattoon wins regional

At the Charleston regional, Mattoon won the team championship with a score of 317, ahead of Charleston (332) and Olney Richland County (333). All three teams advanced to sectionals.

Mattoon's squad was led by Stewart Druin (75), followed by Evan Diedrich (77), Madden Johnson (81) and Blaine Powers (84).

Charleston was led by Hudson Meister (75), followed by Alex Kuykendall (82), Andrew Kuykendall (82) and Jackson Logue (93).

Golfers advancing individually to the Waterloo Sectional included three golfers from Arcola (Braden Kauffman, Canton Wesch and Aaron Segmiller), three from Mount Zion (Sam Driscoll, Weston Grohne and Carson Oliver) and one from Effingham (Colby Haynes).

At the Taylorville regional, Taylorville's Isaac Corso advanced to sectionals with a score of 92.